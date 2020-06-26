Liverpool Win Premier League: Every Single Record Broken By Jurgen Klopp's Reds

After an agonisingly long wait spanning 30 years, Liverpool were crowned champions of England with seven games to spare. The manner of their victory is more impressive, considering their near-miss campaign last season. Like the Champions League, where Liverpool stumbled at the final hurdle before lifting the coveted trophy, Jurgen Klopp's side proved why they are hailed as 'mentality monsters', after wrapping up the Premier League title, arguably the most impressive of their 19 after a season of utter dominance. Here's a look at the records the Premier League champions broke this season, along with the other records the Premier League victors could break before the end of the season.

WE’RE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qX7Duxoslm — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

Also Read: Premier League Highlights, Matchday 31 Results As Liverpool win Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp record: All records broken as Liverpool win Premier League title after 30 years

Liverpool win Premier League with seven games to spare, making it the quickest title win, eclipsing Manchester United's win in 2000-01 and Manchester City in 2017-18 who sealed their respective titles with five games left.

Jurgen Klopp saw Liverpool record an impressive 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, marking their 23rd consecutive win at Anfield, breaking Manchester City’s record of 20 between 2011-12 for most consecutive Premier League home wins. They equalled Manchester City's record for most consecutive Premier League wins after defeating West Ham in February but failed to go past the record after faltering against Watford in their next fixture.

Liverpool extended their lead over fellow title challengers Manchester City to 22 points in February, the most in Premier League history. The lead grew to 25 later in the same month and was 23 when the Reds were crowned Premier League champions.

Jurgen Klopp's men recorded a 1-0 win over Tottenham in January, to become the team with most points from the first 21 games across the top five leagues. The Liverpool record stands 61 points from a possible 63, with a draw against Manchester United being the only blemish on their record till then. The Reds impressively stretched the record to 79 from their first 27 games, before suffering defeat against Watford.

The win over West Ham in February saw Liverpool record a win against all 19 Premier League opponents, marking the first time the Reds defeated every team in a single top-flight campaign in the club’s 127-year history.

Mohammed Salah equalled another Liverpool record, becoming the first Liverpool player to score 20 goals in all competitions in three consecutive seasons since Michael Owen between 2000-01 and 2002-03. Salah scored his 20th goal of the campaign in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Bournemouth and is in the running for the Golden Boot, with 17 strikes to his name.

1900s 👑

1920s 👑

1940s 👑

1960s 👑

1970s 👑

1980s 👑

1990s 👑

2020s 👑



Liverpool have now been crowned champions of England in eight different decades. More than any other club. pic.twitter.com/bbTR1bS3hu — Premier League (@premierleague) June 26, 2020

Also Read: Liverpool Win Premier League After 30 Years As Chelsea Down Man City In A Thriller

Jurgen Klopp record: Records the Premier League champions could break this season

Wednesday's win over Crystal Palace saw Liverpool's points tally rise to 86 for the season, and the Reds could break the Liverpool record for most points in the league, while also eclipsing the all-time Premier League points record. The existing record is Manchester City's 100 from the 2017-18 campaign and another 15 Liverpool points this season could see the Reds breach the record. The Liverpool record stands at 97, which they achieved last season.

Liverpool have won all their 16 games at Anfield, and victories in their remaining three games could see them became the first team to win all their home games in a season. The three home wins will also break the record for most points won at home in a Premier League season, which is currently held jointly by Chelsea (2005-06), Manchester United (2010-11) and Manchester City (2011-12) who each picked up 55 points.

Liverpool have won 28 games this season, and five more wins could see them break Manchester City's record for most wins in the campaign. Pep Guardiola's side recorded 32 wins in the 2018-19 season, where Liverpool finished second.

If Liverpool win their final seven games of the season, that could see Jurgen Klopp's side amass 107 points, breaking Reading's record for most points across an English league campaign. Reading set the record for 106 points during their 2005-06 season in the Championship.

Liverpool are on course to break Manchester City's record for the largest margin of victory in the Premier League. Man City won the league title with a 19-point lead over Manchester United during 2017-18. Furthermore, if Liverpool record victories in their remaining four away games, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will share the record for leading their sides to most away wins in a single Premier League campaign.

Also Read: Liverpool Win Premier League: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-oiled Machine

Also Read: Jurgen Klopp Record, Net Worth, Managerial Career, Personal Life & Love Of 'heavy Metal' Football

(Image Credit: Premier League Twitter)