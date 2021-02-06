Huesca Vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch LaLiga, Prediction, H2H And Team News

Real Madrid are set to take an away trip as they lock horns against SD Huesca in the Matchday 22 clash of the La Liga. The LaLiga fixture is scheduled to be played at the Estadio El Alcoraz on February 6 with the kickoff slated for 8:45 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Huesca vs Real Madrid live stream, among other details of this LaLiga clash.

SD Huesca are currently slotted at the bottom of the LaLiga table as the hosts have registered only two wins this season. Pacheta's men have accumulated 16 points from 21 matches and will walk into this game brimming with confidence after recording a resounding 3-1 win against Real Valladolid. Things are looking good for the Azulgranas under the new manager as they are currently on a 2-match unbeaten run and will be looking to snatch a few points as they host the reigning LaLiga champions on Saturday.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a narrow 1-2 loss to Levante in their previous LaLiga outing. The loss to Levante was their fourth defeat of the season as Real Madrid were denied the opportunity to move past second-ranked FC Barcelona. Currently slotted third on the LaLiga table, the reigning champions have gathered 40 points from 20 games and are sitting at par with Catalunya giants FC Barcelona. Playing the 20th ranked SD Huesca gives Zinedine Zidane's men the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways and overtake FC Barcelona by moving up to second place this weekend.

Huesca vs Real Madrid team news

SD Huesca will remain without the services of Pedro Mosquera and Sandro Ramirez as the duo remains sidelined due to their respective injuries. Pablo Insua has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under isolation keeping him unavailable for the Real Madrid clash. However, Pacheta will welcome Juan Carlos Real as he has trained with the team following his return from isolation after contracting the coronavirus. Huesca’s latest recruit Denis Vavro is also available to start and in contention to play for the hosts as they take on Real Madrid.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, will start the match with a depleted squad as Zidane will have to do without as many as six first-team players. Former Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard is injured yet again and suffered from another muscle injury that sees the Belgian spend another few weeks in the treatment room. Zidane will also be unable to call upon Eder Militao as the defender was sent off against Levante and remains suspended for Madrid’s trip to Huesca. In addition to them, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo are not in contention to play due to their fitness issues.

How to watch LaLiga live: How to watch Huesca vs Real Madrid live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the game in India. However, fans can watch Huesca vs Real Madrid live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Huesca vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid defeated SD Huesca by a comprehensive 4-1 margin during their previous head-to-head encounter in October last year and will be aiming to replicate a similar result. With SD Huesca missing a few prominent players in their matchday squad, we expect Zidane's men to walk away with the win at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Huesca 0-3 Real Madrid