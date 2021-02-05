Luis Suarez Calls Out 'Evil' People Who Leaked Best Friend Lionel Messi's Contract

Former Barcelona star Luis Suarez has taken a swing at the media and those responsible for Lionel Messi's contract leak. The Uruguayan international who remains a close friend of Messi is furious with the people who shared Messi's contract details with the media and called them "evil".

Earlier last month, Messi's staggering earnings with FC Barcelona were revealed by Spanish publication El Mundo as football followers got inside information on Messi's earnings at Barcelona. The media publication reported that Lionel Messi has already earned a staggering £452m during his long tenure with Barcelona. He has been at the Nou Camp since the start of his professional career and it is believed that Messi's contract with the LaLiga giants is supposed to be one of the most lucrative sporting deals in the history of the game. There have been no prominent details on the leak and the person responsible for sharing across the media but the damage has already been done.

Luis Suarez spoke with Onda Cero in an interview and shared his concern on how his close friend Lionel Messi is being treated at FC Barcelona amid the contract leak. El Pistolero mentioned how he was surprised to read Messi's contract in the press and added how he does not understand that there are people who have so much evil. The Atletico Madrid striker went on to add how Barcelona are what they are today thanks to Messi.

Speaking about Messi's retirement, Luis Suarez firstly pointed out that Messi is at a spectacular level in terms of his gameplay and is the best in the world. He went on to add that Messi will retire wherever he wants and that the Argentine can decide whether it's at Barcelona, in his homeland, or wherever he seems fit.

Lionel Messi contract leak: Argentine to take legal action?

In other news, it is being reported that Lionel Messi wants to take legal action against people responsible for leaking his contract detail to the press. It is being said that the Argentine has narrowed down his list to five names as those people were the only ones who Messi believes had access to the documents. The five names reported include former ex-Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu alongside former vice-president, Jordi Mestre. Barcelona CEO Òscar Grau also gets his name on the list with the current interim president Carles Tusquets in there too. The final name on the list is expected to be that of Romàn Gómez Ponti, who is the head of the club's legal services of FC Barcelona.

