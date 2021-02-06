Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo Honoured As Europe's Top Two Players Of The 2010's

Real Madrid have been pretty inconsistent on the pitch this season as the Los Blancos sit third on the LaLiga table. With the Madrid outfit missing out from Copa del Rey glory again, the Madridistas are turning nostalgic to reminisce their glory days. Their glory days are not far behind as Sergio Ramos and Zinedine Zidane led the club to three consecutive Champions League titles in what is a period of success better by no other team in recent times.

Since the start of 2000’s, Real Madrid have been extremely successful. They have won LaLigas, Copa Del Reys and multiple Champions League titles as well. So the inclusion of two Real Madrid players in the list of Top 3 players of the last decade is not surprising.

The list including information from the International Federation of Football for History & Statistics has current Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos alongside former Real Madrid attacker Cristiano Ronaldo as the two players named in Europe’s top three players of the previous decade.

Manuel Neuer left behind as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos honoured

Ronaldo and Ramos have absolutely dominated the LaLiga whenever they took the pitch and were at the peak of their game during the 2010-2020 decade. The duo won a lot of trophies together and had a global influence on the game. With a decade gone, these players are still termed world-class with Real Madrid looking shaky without Ramos on the pitch when the club capitan is either rested or unavailable due to injury. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, moved to Serie A side Juventus and has been the Italian league's best player and leading goal-scorer.

Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer completes the list as the shot-stopper is ranked No.3 on the list. The legendary goalkeeper has been one of the most consistent players in Germany for over a decade revolutionized the position between the sticks with his Sweeper-keeper style of goalkeeping and passing range alongside the comfort of a goalkeeper with the ball in his leg. Moving onto the top 3 women players in the last decade in the European region, Dzenifer Marozsan and Ada Hegerberg are the top two picks with Wendie Renard completing the list.

Top 3 players of last decade: Region-wise segregation of players

CONMEBOL has 3 Barcelona players on the list as current club captain Lionel Messi leads the charts he is followed up by former Barcelona attacker and 29-year-old Neymar who currently is plying his trade with Paris Saint-Germain. Former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves currently at Sao Paulo completes the list and makes it in the top three. Marta, Christiane Endler and Formiga are the three women players who make it into the top three women players from the CONMEBOL in the last decade.

Heung-min Son tops the Asian confederation list and is soon followed up by Keisuke Honda at second place. Salem Al Dawsari is ranked third. Moving onto the best Asian women's players, Homare Sawa is at the number one spot with Sam Kerr and Saki Kumagai following at Nos. 2 and 3 respectively.

Premier League stars cover up the Top 3 players of last decade for the African Federation (CAF) as Liverpool's Egyptian king Mohamed Salah leads the list. He is soon followed by Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane with Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez occupying the third spot. Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala has been named as the best women's player in the African Federation.

