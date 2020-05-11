Tottenham Captain Hugo Lloris Pays Whopping £15,000 For Elite Personal Protection Dog

Just like cross-city rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur players also returned to training last week after the UK Government allowed certain ease in restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the UK. The COVID-19 death toll in the UK has crossed 31,000 mark with more than 219,000 confirmed cases as of May 11, 2020. As Premier League players prepare for a potential Premier League return in the coming weeks, Tottenham's Hugo Lloris is stepping up preparations for a different project.

Hugo Lloris on potential Premier League return and Liverpool's title hopes

"It would also be cruel for Liverpool with the lead they have"



"It would also be cruel for Liverpool with the lead they have"

Hugo Lloris has had his say

Hugo Lloris dog protection news makes headlines

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris pays whopping £15,000 for an elite personal protection dog

Hugo Lloris, who captained France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, recently shelled out a reported £15,000 for an elite personal protection dog. Reports in The Sun revealed that the 33-year old Premier League veteran bought the mutt from Elite Protection Dogs in order to protect his family and home when he’s away with the team. The London-based firm claims to only use German and Belgian Shepherds that “come from military and police backgrounds”.

The Elite Protection Dogs website states, “The military and police all around the world tend to choose these breeds as their first choice, as do we. These dogs have the highest IQ in the protection dog category. A personal protection dog is not only a family-friendly pet but also a form of protection. They crave a family bond, affection and love and are very child friendly. Prices start from £15,000.”

Hugo Lloris net worth

As per celebrity net worth, Hugo Lloris net worth amounts to $30 million as of May 11, 2020. Hugo Lloris signed with Tottenham Hotspur for $10 million and $5 million in added bonuses from Ligue 1. Hugo Lloris net worth is boosted by his $7 million contract at Tottenham.

