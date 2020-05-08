Tottenham Star Son Heung-min Completes Basic Military Training In South Korea

Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min has completed his mandatory three-week military training in his homeland, South Korea. It is reported that Son Heung-min excelled in every part of the training as he turned out to be one of the best in the lot. As reported by Korea Herald, the 27-year-old winger was one of the top five individuals who were felicitated by an award at the Marine Corps' training camp graduation ceremony, which was held on the island of Jeju. South Korean officials revealed that Tottenham's Son Heung-min finished in top three out of the 157 people in the training.

Also Read | Premier League Return Would Lift Morale Says Government Minister

Son Heung-min military training: Tottenham congratulates their star

🇰🇷 Heung-Min Son has completed his mandatory military service in South Korea. He is due to return to London next week.



Congratulations, Sonny. See you soon! #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/ldacJRm4j8 — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) May 8, 2020

Also Read | Premier League Return: Club Doctors Raise Safety Issues On Players Contracting Coronavirus

Tottenham's Son Heung-min South Korea military training comes to an end

The Tottenham winger began training on April 20 which was scheduled for three weeks. The duration of Son Heung-min's military training was slashed after he led South Korea to a gold medal win in the 2018 Asian Games. He was called back to complete his training when the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to Goal, Son Heung-min participated in various activities like shooting and bayonet skills, biological, chemical and radiological training, medical training and individual fighting skills.

Tottenham's Son Heung-min military training

Tottenham Hotspur Forward Son Heung-min Completes Mandatory Military Service In South Korea (Photos) https://t.co/OX390XYzWT pic.twitter.com/ExJ6xtntQ5 — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) May 8, 2020

Also Read | Inter Miami Target Real Madrid Duo Gareth Bale And James Rodriguez Along With Arturo Vidal

Tottenham's Son Heung-min South Korea military training

A Marine Corps official, in an interview with Korea Herald, stated, "He received the 'Pilsung' prize which is one of five types of awards for best performers." 'Pilsung', which translates as 'certain victory', is the battle cry of the South Korean Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force. "All the courses were judged in a fair and strict manner, and his military training officers have said he went through the training faithfully," the official added about the Son Heung-min military training.

Also Read | Man United Hit Pause On Discussions With Shanghai Shenhua To Extend Odion Ighalo's Loan