Tottenham Marked A Stunning Victory Over Ajax OTD In 2019 In A Champions League Thriller

Spurs were dealt a solid blow when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to their Dutch opponents in the first leg of the Ajax vs Tottenham Champions League semi-final that was played in North London. Spurs would have to be at their very best if they intended to pull off a comeback win against giant slayers Ajax, who knocked out Real Madrid and Juventus en route to the UCL semi-finals. However, at the end of the first half of the Ajax vs Tottenham Champions League second leg, Spurs found themselves trailing by two goals. Tottenham fans were quickly losing faith, but what followed was a true statement of belief from Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham side who pulled off a stunning comeback at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Also Read | Hakim Ziyech 'unclear' on when he will play for Chelsea, saddened by early Ajax finish

Ajax vs Tottenham Champions League

Lucas Moura vs Ajax

"The last opportunity, the last moment, the last second... If I see the ball, I will shoot!"@LucasMoura7 talks us through his career-defining performance against Ajax on this day last year.



📺 Watch the full video on our website now! 👇#SpursAtHome ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) May 8, 2020

Also Read | Sergio Ramos trolls Ajax on Twitter after Eredivisie giants mock him over 2019 clash

Ajax vs Tottenham 2019

Also Read | Tottenham star Son completes basic training in South Korea

Ajax vs Tottenham Champions League

Playing without Harry Kane was always going to be an uphill task for the North London club but the likes of Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son, Fernando Llorente and Lucas Moura did the unthinkable. Former PSG winger Lucas Moura scored a scintillating second-half hat-trick in the second leg in Amsterdam which helped Spurs make the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history. The last of Lucas Moura's goals came in the final minute of stoppage time that left Ajax fans heartbroken and ended their fairytale European run. The second half turned out to be a Lucas Moura vs Ajax affair that ended in tearful celebrations all across the pitch at the Johan Cryuff Arena and also included a teary-eyed interview from Mauricio Pochettino. The rest, as they say, is history.

Also Read | Tottenham could miss out on $5 million paycheck as NFL looks to skip hosting games in UK

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino aims at Tottenham return, says he wants to win title before he dies