Hulk's Ex-wife Iran Angelo Lashes out Five Months After Brazilian Star Marries Her Niece

Brazil star Hulk has come under fire from his ex-wife, Iran Angelo, five months after the Shanghai SIPG forward married her niece, Camila Angelo. Iran Angelo has now taken to social media to express the great pain she felt after being ditched by Hulk and claimed that it feels as if she has buried her own daughter after the Brazilian icon married her niece earlier this year. Hulk and Iran were married for 12 years until they announced their split in July 2019.

Hulk's ex-wife Iran Angelo slams footballer for marrying her niece

In a post on Instagram, Iran Angelo opened up on the heartbreak she felt over the past year. Iran, who has three children with Hulk - Ian, Tiago, and Alice - began by stating that she had initially considered her niece, Camila, as her own daughter and found it painful to accept the fact that Camila had actually begun a relationship with her ex-husband last year. "Despite the confusion and madness that I was plunged into, I had to celebrate the birthday of my daughter Camila. Yes, she was like my own daughter, my fourth child, I had given her everything she wanted since she was a young girl and all I did was trust her", she wrote.

Just a few months after Hulk and Iran announced their split, reports claimed that the Brazil attacker began dating Camila in October 2019. In March 2020, the pair decided to get married out of the blue. According to reports from Indonesian newspaper Infobae, the 'sudden marriage' took place due to the fact that 'Camila needed a visa if she was to stay in China with Hulk'. Hulk and Camila now live together in China but Iran Angelo has explained that she feels like a mother who has had to bury her own child.

"I sacrificed my dreams for her (Camila) and now I wake up from my sleep at times and wonder why this has happened to me. The pain I feel is similar to a mother burying her own child," she added. It was, in fact, Camila's birthday three days ago, when Iran posted her message on Instagram as she explained how it remains difficult to celebrate with her niece, who is now her ex-husband's partner. Hulk moved to Shanghai SIPG in 2016 and continues to upload several pictures of himself with Camila on Instagram on a regular basis.

Image Credits - Hulk / Iran Angelo Instagram