Hyderabad Vs Bengaluru Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Indian Super League Live

Hyderabad FC are set to host Bengaluru FC in their next match of the ongoing Indian Super League 2020-21 campaign. The match is scheduled to be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday, January 28, and is set to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at Hyderabad vs Bengaluru live stream, team news, and other details of this match.

Hyderabad FC have remained unbeaten since their loss to FC Goa with their last Indian Super League match ending in a goalless draw with Jamshedpur FC. They have now gone undefeated in their last five outings and look to be a team that has picked up a purple patch of form at the right time. Currently slotted fourth on the ISL table, Manolo Marquez's men now have four wins, six draws, and three losses from 13 games. With 18 points to their name, the host team will be brimming with confidence and will be aiming to solidify its position in the top four by walking away with three crucial points.

After the sacking of Carles Cuadrat, Naushad Moosa was appointed as the interim head coach and is now in charge of the club. However, despite the managerial change up top, it did not have any significant impact on the team's performance as Bengaluru FC are 9th on the ISL table. They have managed to register just three wins from 13 games and accumulated 14 points to their tally.

Hyderabad vs Bengaluru team news

Hyderabad FC will play without the services of Souvik Chakrabarti, Lluis Sastre, and Nikhil Poojary for the clash against Bengaluru. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, will have to be without their new recruit Xisco Hernandez as he is still under quarantine and remains unavailable until their game against Chennaiyin FC. Harmanjot Khabra has been back training with the team after recovering from his hamstring injury which led to the player missing a few games.

How to watch Hyderabad vs Bengaluru live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Hyderabad vs Bengaluru live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Hyderabad vs Bengaluru prediction

Given the team's form, we expect Hyderabad FC to register a routine win as their potent attack will relish the opportunity to play Bengaluru's shaky defence.

Prediction- Hyderabad FC 2-0 Bengaluru FC