Man United Star Bruno Fernandes Set STUNNING Fantasy Premier League Captaincy Record

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been one of the key players for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ever since his arrival a year back. The Red Devils led the Premier League charts until the most recent defeat against Sheffield United. And the Portuguese international has left several of his fans disappointed, most of whom had selected him for the Fantasy Premier League captaincy to create a unique record to his credit.

Bruno Fernandes sets new FPL captaincy record

At least 2.7 million FPL managers had handed Bruno Fernandes the captain's armband for the Gameweek 20. But the former Sporting Lisbon midfielder faulted and went blank for the third time in the previous four games, much to the disappointment of the FPL managers. The Man United midfielder managed to bag only two points as the Old Trafford outfit conceded their first defeat after 13 Premier League games. Interestingly, Fernandes emerged as the most-favourite captain since the time the FPL has come into existence since the 2017-18 season.

Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah trail Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes overtook the previous record of the most-favourite captain set out by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. At least 2.4 million FPL managers had picked the Egyptian international as their captain, notably, during Gameweek 15 this season. Per the current week's trends, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane trails the Man United midfielder with 0.8 million picks, followed by Salah with 0.7 million picks to his credit.

Fernandes was also the most-favourable choice to lead for the top 100 FPL managers, with 90 members backing him. Manchester City star Raheem Sterling came up second after he delivered an 11-point haul following his side's 5-0 rout of West Bromwich Albion.

Man United vs Sheffield United highlights: Red Devils blow away Premier League lead

Despite the FPL captaincy preference for Fernandes, the Portuguese could not help his side against Sheffield United on Wednesday. Kean Bryan bagged the opener in the first half, only for Harry Maguire to equalise in the 64th minute. But Oliver Burke again put the Blades in the driving seat and went on to defend their lead until the final whistle. Man United now slip down the second spot with Man City leading the charts, albeit a game in hand.

Image courtesy: Bruno Fernandes Twitter