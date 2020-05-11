Ander Herrera Opens Up Man United Exit Despite Being A 'fan' Of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera left the club last season to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after five years at Old Trafford. Despite failing to reach an agreement to extend his stay at Manchester United, the midfielder has claimed that he is a huge fan of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He also revealed his love for his former club in a recent interview.

Ander Herrera lauds Solskjaer, Manchester United

Ander Herrera spoke to ESPN, expressing his love for Solskjaer. He claimed that he is a huge fan of Solskjaer, further claiming that the manager loves Manchester United with all his heart. He lauded the club's board asserting that they have made some good decisions recently, particularly their approach in signing new players. However, he was quick to highlight the fact that Manchester United have a long way to go before they can contest for the Premier League title and challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Ander Herrera wishes the best for his former club

Ander Herrera, who was crowned Manchester United's Player of the Year in 2017 claimed that he still loves and respects the Red Devils. The PSG midfielder wished the best for his former club in every competition they participate. He also stated that the fans were amazing with him throughout his five-year stint at Old Trafford.

Why did Ander Herrera leave Manchester United?

There have been some questions on the player's transfer to PSG, such as - Why did Ander Herrera leave Manchester United? The midfielder claimed that neither he thought of leaving the club nor Solksjaer wanted him out. Herrera claimed it was the differences with the board that led to his move to PSG.

