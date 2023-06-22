Why you're reading this: India vs Pakistan match turned out to be a blissful evening for Indian football fans as the Men in Blue crushed the neighboring nation with a score line of 4-0. Sunil Chhetri, who was expected to step up in the match, made his presence felt in the most emphatic way by scoring a hat-trick. However, the match became a subject of controversy as well when India coach Igor Stimac was embroiled in an on-field action and was shown a straight red by the referee.

3 Things you need to know:

India took on Pakistan on Wednesday in Group A match of SAFF championship

India defeated Pakistan by a margin of 4-0

Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick for Team India

What got Igor Stimac in trouble during Ind vs Pak match?

Whenever India and Pakistan square off in the field of sports, tempers tend to take off. On Wednesday, something similar of the sort took place after India coach Igor Stimac halted a Pakistan player from taking a quick throw-in following a disputed decision. Stimac knocked off the ball from the hand of the player and thus commotion ensued. The referee took quick action and gave the Croatian straight red in the first half of the Group A match of the SAFF Championship held at Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru.

Igor Stimac responds after receiving red card during IND vs PAK match

India coach Igor Stimac took to social media to express his say on what transpired during India vs Pakistan match. He wrote, "Football is all about passion, especially when you defend the colours of your country. You can hate or love me for my actions yesterday, but I am a warrior and I will do it again when needed to protect our boys on the pitch against unjustified decisions."

Football is all about passion, especially when you defend the colours of your country. 🇮🇳💙🇭🇷



You can hate or love me for my actions yesterday, but I am a warrior and I will do it again when needed to protect our boys on the pitch against unjustified decisions. pic.twitter.com/Jgps3hrmDP — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) June 22, 2023

