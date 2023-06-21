India Coach Igor Stimac Receives Red Card For Snatching Ball From Pakistan Player- WATCH

Why you're reading this: During the SAFF Championship match, Indian coach Igor Stimac was involved in an altercation with Pakistan players, resulting in his expulsion from the pitch. Just before half-time, Stimac attempted to grab the ball from a Pakistan player to prevent a throw-in, which led to a heated exchange between the players of both teams. Assistant coach Mahesh Gawli replaced Stimac in the touchline.

3 things you need to know

India and Pakistan are locking horns against each other in the SAFF Championship 2023 match

The Group A game is being played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru

India is the most successful team in the tournament, with eight titles in 12 editions

ALSO READ | SAFF Championship 2023: India's 4-0 demolition job of Pakistan breaks the internet

Igor Stimac gets a red card for an altercation with Pakistan players

To restore order, the referee, linesman, and support staff from both sides intervened. Eventually, the referee brandished a red card at Stimac, forcing him to watch the rest of the match from the stands. The referee also showed yellow cards to an Indian and Pakistani player over the incident.

India is currently leading the match 3-0, courtesy of three goals from Sunil Chhetri. The home side had started the game aggressively, exerting pressure on the Pakistani defense. In the 10th minute, Chhetri capitalized on a goalkeeper's mistake to score the opening goal for India.

ALSO READ | India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 Highlights: Chhetri helps India win 4-0

India was awarded a penalty in the 15th minute when a shot by Anirudh Thapa was blocked by a Pakistani defender's hand inside the box. Chhetri stepped up once again and successfully converted the penalty, giving India a comfortable lead going into halftime. India got another penalty in the 74th minute and Chhetri converted it to register yet another international hat-trick.

Image: FanCode