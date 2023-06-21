Why you're reading this: Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday scored yet another hat-trick as he helped India beat Pakistan 4-0. The match was part of the ongoing SAFF Championship 2023, which is currently taking place in India. The Men in Blue and their Pakistani counterparts are part of Group A alongside Nepal and Kuwait. Chhetri capitalized on a goalkeeper's mistake to score the opening goal, while his next two came in the form of penalties.

The Group A game between India and Pakistan was played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru

The convincing victory against Pakistan has propelled India to the top of the Group A table

India is the most successful team in the tournament, with eight titles in 14 editions

Chhetri helps India roll over Pakistan

India wasted no time in initiating the goal rush, with Chhetri finding the back of the net in the 10th minute with a well-executed field goal. Just six minutes later, the influential forward extended India's lead by converting a penalty, making it 2-0 and setting the course for the match. Throughout the first half, India aggressively pursued more goals, but the resilient Pakistan defense managed to hold its ground.

Despite a few missed opportunities, India couldn't increase their lead, resulting in a slightly disappointing end to the first half despite the 2-0 advantage.

However, the red card issued to coach Igor Stimac for an unnecessary attempt to impede a Pakistani player during a throw-in didn't deter India's momentum in the second half. The home team continued their relentless attacking play. The breakthrough moment arrived in the 74th minute when Chhetri was brought down inside the box by Pakistan defenders, leading to a penalty kick for India. Chhetri successfully converted the penalty, completing his hat trick and putting the match beyond Pakistan's reach.

With a comfortable lead, India aimed to widen the victory margin. In the 81st minute, Udanta Singh inflicted more misery on Pakistan by scoring a goal. Set up by a thorough pass from Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta made a swift run down the field and calmly slotted the ball past the Pakistani goalkeeper.

"Happy to keep a clean sheet, happy to start the tournament. Matches in these kinds of conditions are never easy. Happy people turned up. This is amazing, this is what we play for," Chhetri said after the match.

India delivered a sensational performance that delighted the 22,860-strong crowd, even in the face of heavy rainfall. Their remarkable display has set the stage for their upcoming match against Nepal, the underdogs of Group A, scheduled for Saturday, June 24. The Indian team will look to carry forward their momentum and secure another victory in their quest for success in the tournament.

