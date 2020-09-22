'I Am Like Benjamin Button', Jokes Zlatan Ibrahimovic After Milan Dismantle Bologna

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has joked that he is quite like Benjamin Button; this coming after Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Serie A season started with a double in Milan's 2-0 victory over Bologna. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a great header and slotted in a penalty to secure a winning start for AC Milan in the AC Milan vs Bologna tie. Speaking after the game, Zlatan Ibrahimovic dropped a gold nugget of a comment in the wake of his double.

I am like Benjamin Button: Ibrahimovic after dismantling Bologna

Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels that he would have had four goals if he was a younger man. The Swede sent in a towering header from an early cross in the first half before he doubled his tally from the penalty spot. Ibrahimovic was very close to becoming the oldest player in Serie A to score a hat-trick but missed out on the opportunity after he was unable to put one in from a tight angle.

Also Read | Who Is Dejan Kulusevski? Juve’s New Swedish Striker Compared To Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia after the game, Zlatan Ibrahimovic said: “We won, I could have scored more goals. If I was 20, I would have scored another two. I'm like Benjamin Button, I was born old and I die young.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic was crucial to this AC Milan side that made a comeback towards the end of last season with nine wins and three draws from their final 12 league games and the striker was a vital cog as he went about scoring ten and assisting five in his 18 appearances since arriving from the MLS.

Also Read | Thiago BREAKS Premier League Record In Just 45 Minutes In Fine Liverpool Debut

After AC Milan vs Bologna, the Swedish icon compared himself to Benjamin Button, the fictional creation of F. Scott Fitzgerald who ages backwards. Ibrahimovic has three goals in two matches across two competitions and feels that he is as fit as ever and doesn't want anyone to judge him by his age.

Speaking to Sky Italia after AC Milan vs Bologna, Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued: "I am in good shape, I am working, this is the second competitive game of the season.The young players are doing well; they work, they listen, they have discipline, they know that you have to suffer, work and be focused every day. This year we have to think one game at a time and do well, play confidently and play every game like a final. The goal is to stay high in the table."

AC Milan appear poised to take on the challenge of securing European football this season. They have strengthened their squad with the signing of Sandro Tonali, while Real Madrid youngster Brahim Diaz has also been roped in on loan. Milan will next face Crotogne in Serie A this weekend.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Slams 'incompetent' Janne Andersson After Sweden's 1-0 Loss To France

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino NOT Impressed With Tottenham's Documentary, Watched Merely 20 Mins

Image credits: AC Milan Twitter