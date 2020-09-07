Zlatan Ibrahimovic Slams 'incompetent' Janne Andersson After Sweden's 1-0 Loss To France

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hit out at Sweden coach Janne Andersson after he left Dejan Kulusevski on the bench during their UEFA Nations League encounter vs France. The Juventus star was left on the bench during their clash against the reigning world champions and played the final 20 minutes in a 1-0 defeat. The 20-year-old expressed his shock after the Sweden vs France clash and found support in former Swedish international Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Sweden vs France: Zlatan Ibrahimovic hits out at Janne Andersson after UEFA Nations League defeat

Speaking after the Sweden vs France result, Dejan Kulusevski revealed that he did not have enough time to influence the course of the game and expressed his surprise at not being named in the starting XI. The 20-year-old winger was omitted in favour of 35-year-old Sebastian Larsson, who is currently plying his trade for AIK. Kulusevski said that he felt excellent in training and was shocked to miss out on a starting XI berth. Former Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic hit out at head coach Janne Andersson calling the entire incident a joke. The 38-year-old also slammed Andersson, claiming he is ‘incompetent’ and smothering Swedish football.

Vilket jävla skämt.

Ytterligare ett bevis.

Inkompetenta personer på fel positioner som kväver svensk fotboll.https://t.co/I0RBYZO561 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 6, 2020

Sweden vs France: Janne Andersson hints at more playing time for Kulusevski

Speaking on the incident, Janne Andersson said that he was surprised by Dejan Kulusevski’s reaction. The Sweden head coach said that the statement was the 20-year-old’s opinion and he will talk to the winger to appease his concerns. The Sweden head coach said that while Kulusevski trained well, so did the rest of his quad, justifying his team selection for the clash against France. Janne Andersson added that the Juventus star has excellent qualities and is a great player who will grow into the national set-up eventually. The 57-year-old also hinted at more playing time for the winger in their next Nations League clash on Tuesday, against Portugal.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs new one-year contract with AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had his troubles with the Swedish FA despite being the leading goalscorer in the country’s history. The 38-year-old AC Milan star netted 62 goals in 116 games before hanging up his boots following Euro 2016. The former Sweden international has since enjoyed successful spells at Manchester United and LA Galaxy, before returning to AC Milan earlier this year. Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently penned a season-long extension with the Serie A club, reportedly worth around £6.2million.

