Mauricio Pochettino NOT Impressed With Tottenham's Documentary, Watched Merely 20 Mins

Mauricio Pochettino's sacking came early in the 2019-20 season, limiting his appearance in the All or Nothing Tottenham documentary. The ex-Tottenham boss was replaced by Jose Mourinho early in the season and has revealed that he did not sit down to watch Amazon's documentary series All or Nothing entirely. The Argentine manager asserted that he just watched the part that involved the period in which he was in charge.

Mauricio Pochettino NOT impressed with Tottenham's documentary

Mauricio Pochettino parted ways with Tottenham early in the 2019-2020 season having led the club as a manager for five seasons and impressing in his last full season at the club. Pochettino took the team to the Champions League final where they lost to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. However, a brief period of poor results the next season saw Mauricio Pochettino head out the exit door, which paved the way for Jose Mourinho's arrival in north London.

The ex-Tottenham boss saw the All or Nothing Tottenham documentary and revealed that it was underwhelming and he was confounded by what he saw. Mauricio Pochettino had a minor cameo in Amazon's nine-part All or Nothing docu, which focuses on Spurs' 2019-20 season and begins with his sacking.

Speaking about the Tottenham documentary on The Independent's podcast Between The Lines, Mauricio Pochettino said that his appearance in the documentary was merely incidental. He further added that it was very difficult to open the door to Amazon and say yes to being filmed because the club was going through a tough phase but he thinks it’s important to show the facilities of the club, the new stadium and the new training ground.

Tottenham documentary: Pochettino's role

Mauricio Pochettino was unhappy that they had reduced his successful five-and-a-half-year spell into merely half an episode and avoided showcasing how assistant coach Jesus Perez was the man who put in all the hard work making sure Amazon had what they wanted. "And, of course, I feel sorry for Jesus (Perez), because he spent time from 7 am trying to help the Amazon people to make that all work with the players, with the staff, with everything. And to be honest, after 25 minutes watching, I think Jesus appeared one time with me. OK, five and a half years [at the club] and we’re only in the scenario for 25 minutes, trying to justify why we left the club."

Mauricio Pochettino said that his appearance had nothing to with the documentary and that it was just there for the sake of it. "It was like 'OK, we need to put that Jesus, Toni, Miguel, Sebastiano and Mauricio were there', but it's nothing to do with the documentary." However, Mauricio Pochettino added that he still loves the fans and loves the club and all the players and people that are involved with the club and has no ill feelings whatsoever. The Argentine is yet to chose his next destination and is keeping his options open to see what project comes by.

