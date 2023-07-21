'I am not relaxed about it': Tottenham Hotspur manager provides big Harry Kane update

Harry Kane has remained at the forefront at Tottenham Hotspur all the time. The English skipper has remained one of the prime players in the Premier League and has been scoring on a consistent basis. Kane's future has been a hot topic as the player reportedly has sparked interest in Bayern Munich very recently. He only has a year left on his current Spurs contract.

3 things you need to know

Harry Kane found the net 30 times last season in the EPL

The Spurs captain is England's all-time record goalscorer

Kane's current contract runs out in 2024

Harry Kane remains a lucrative prospect for clubs

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is known to be a staunch negotiator and his stance has always been to sell the player to the highest bidder. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have remained interested parties but the former is unlikely to spend that kind of money on a striker. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has reportedly been on their radar as they will likely sign at least one striker before the start of the season.

Spurs manager provided a verdict on Harry Kane's future

Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has recently been appointed as the Spurs manager and he outlined his uneasiness on the current situation of Kane.

“Fair to say I am not relaxed about it! It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.

“He is such a massive figure, and as I have said already, whilst my focus isn’t on it on a daily basis because I’ve got other things I need to do, I know that every time I am talking to you guys, or whenever Harry is going to talk, that’s the first question you are going to get."

He went on to add, “So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club, because as laser focused as we want to be, you end up sort of repeating yourself along the way."

Tottenham will take on Leicester City in a pre-season friendly at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok and it remains to be seen whether Harry Kane takes part in it.