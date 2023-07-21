Tactical Decisions Force Manchester United Winger Elanga To Reject Everton Transfer

Manchester United have been pretty quick to wrap up their two transfer targets in this summer transfer window. Following Mason Mount's arrival from Chelsea, the Red Devils also announced Andre Onana who will replace the departed David de Gea between the sticks. Erik ten Hag's first season ended with much optimism and a lot will be at stake when the new season kickstarts in August. A strict transfer budget means the hierarchy would have to be very specific with their new signings.

Anthony Elanga rejects move to Everton: Reports

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Anthony Elanga has rejected a chance to join Everton. The Swedish international burst into the scene in Ralf Rangnick's reign but has since failed to establish himself under Ten Hag. He doesn't seem to be in the plans of the manager and the Red Devils would entertain offers to cash in on the winger.

The Toffees reportedly held initial talks with the player who declined the chance to make a move to Merseyside. The 21-year-old has reservations over how he would thrive under Sean Dyche who believes in carving the arch with his defensive philosophy. The former Burnley manager is known for his direct football which mostly depends on long passes, crafting set-piece situations and taking chances from crosses.

Elanga is scheduled to participate in the pre-season tour in the USA but there are concerns over his future.

Who will be Manchester United's third signing?

Having splashed the money on two signings United would need to raise money from player sales. Elanga came through the United setup and any fee generated by his departure would be hands-on profit for the club. United have reportedly set their sights on Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund and a deal for the player wouldn't be cheap. United struggled without a natural goal-scorer last campaign and a centre-forward has been on the top of their list this time around.