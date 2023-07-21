'Biggest Contract In Sports History': Kylian Mbappe Offered €1 Billion By PSG

Paris Saint Germain and their love for Kylian Mbappe has been reported to reach heights this week. The French football team captain has been linked to join Real Madrid this summer, but the PSG President wants him to renew his contract with the Ligue 1 champions. Mbappe’s contract expires next summer with an option to stay for one more year.

Kylian Mbappe could be the highest-paid athlete of all-time - Reports

PSG has offered an incredible offer to Mbappe, according to Defensa Central, with a ten-year agreement for €1 billion on the table. It would link Mbappe to the club until he is 34 years old, practically making it an ever-lasting contract as the player would reach the end of his career at that time. It could also be the most lucrative sports transaction in history.

However, it has been alleged that Mbappe told PSG that money is not motivating him and that he wants to play for Real Madrid, so he can win every title available. The striker has already notified the team that he will not be signing a new deal and will go for free next summer. PSG has informed Mbappe that he should either accept a new deal or leave the club this summer.

Will Kylian Mbappe stay at Paris Saint Germain?

In France, the forward has grown into something of a legend, having scored 212 goals in 260 appearances and contributing 98 assists. He has never won the Champions League, but he did assist France to win the World Cup in 2018 and reach the final in 2022 in which he scored a historic hat trick against Argentina.

Kylian Mbappe's future cannot be told anytime soon, but the player is on tour with the Ligue 1 club for the pre-season and is training hard with the French giants. Paris Saint-Germain will face Le Havre on Friday, 21 July to start their pre-season campaign and Mbappe is reported to start for the club.