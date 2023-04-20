'I Don't See His Signing As Feasible': La Liga President On Lionel Messi's Barca Return

FC Barcelona's financial troubles have had a long-lasting effect on their plans as they had to part ways with Lionel Messi in the summer of 2021. The Argentine forward signed for Paris Saint-Germain but has continued to be linked with a return to Camp Nou this summer as his current contract is scheduled to expire at the end of this season. Now La Liga president Javier Tebas has provided a positive output for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League and also lost to Manchester United in the Europa League playoffs. However, they are 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and will host a jubilant Atletico Madrid in the next match. Another La Liga title could pave the way for a grand welcome of their prodigal child but a lot of work needs to be done behind the scenes.

Lionel Messi to return to FC Barcelona? Javier Tebas offered an update

Tebas insisted Barca will need a lot of effort to accommodate Messi in their squad next summer.

"Barca must take many financial measures to undertake Messi’s registration. They need lot of effort to make it happen. Today I don't see his signing as feasible. But there’s a lot of time left, Barca can still make moves to get Leo. We are still awaiting a feasibility plan from Barcelona. They need a big effort to make it happen."

They need to make a room for at least €200 million from their wage bill to have any chance of signing Messi. A number of players' sales are likely to be made in the summer while dilution of stake in the Barça Studios is also one of the options they could reportedly consider. They sold 25 per cent of their stake to Orpheus Media in the summer and could follow the suit if they find it difficult to make it tick. For Messi, a trip to Saudi Arabia could be in the offing while a move to Major League Soccer cannot be ruled out. The player recently revealed he doesn't really know about his future. “I don’t know what my future holds.

“As I said at the beginning, it’s hard for me to imagine, to think about things that could happen but I really don’t know what my future will be and it will be whatever it has to be, whatever God wants it to be, will be.”