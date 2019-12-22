I Have A Final Say On All United Transfers: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stressed on the fact that he had the final say on all United transfers. According to reports, Solskjaer said that the Red Devils will not be shelling out a lot of money but mentioned the fact that the club with bolstering its squad in the January transfer window subject to his approval. He further added that no new player is added to the team without his approval.

Solskjaer staring at Pogba problem

However, Solskjaer is staring at a much greater problem and that is of injured midfielder Paul Pogba amid rumours that he may be on his way to a different club in the upcoming transfer window. The Norwegian has denied the possibility of the French international of leaving Old Trafford with the World Cup winner still sidelined after he underwent surgery because of an ankle injury.

Solskjaer said that Pogba returned to training but is still a couple of days away from returning to active football. He further added that Pogba was working hard to get back and help the team win but the main concern for him is to be completely fit to play. Recalling his time as a player, Solskjaer said that he was sidelined for 18 months and he attended functions, marriages, adding that it was not a good time for him as he did not get to play football.

Manchester United said that Pogba had been allowed to go to France and attend his brother's wedding and after that, the midfielder was seen walking his dog before reports of his illness came to light. Pogba's desire and commitment to play for Manchester United has been questioned after he recently posted a video of himself playing basketball with Jimmy Butler in November, even though reports suggested that he was "not fit" since his ankle surgery.

'Will have a lot of rotation in the squad'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoped to have four players back in the squad early in 2020 such as Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly, Tim Fosu-Mensah and Nemanja Matic. He was also open to the idea of a few young players to go out on loan in order to gain some experience and pick up game time. However, Solskjaer said that he will only allow one or two young players to go out on loan because there was going to be a lot of rotation in the squad due to a busy schedule in which the Red Devils will be playing matches against Watford and within a day against Burnley and then Arsenal on January 1 with matches against Wolves and then against City in the Carabao Cup semifinal.

