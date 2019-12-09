Paul Pogba Faces Three Important Questions As Future With United Remains Uncertain

Injured Manchester United midfielder Paul faces three very important questions as his future with the Red Devils is clouded with uncertainty. The world cup winner has been heavily linked with a sensational return to Juventus alongside a rumour that he might join Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

Pogba's future at United clouded with uncertainty

With reports suggesting that Pogba's future at United remains bleak, the midfielder needs to answer questions about his fitness, his commitment and attitude towards the club alongside answering whether he will be able to justify his world record tag to help the Red Devils win matches in the Barclays Premier League.

If the France International is able to answer all three questions with proper justifications then Solskjaer's public backing of the midfielder will have some standing. If a situation arises wherein Pogba is not able to justify even one question then it will be a direct indication for United's board to decide his future at the club.

Solskjaer said that Pogba will just be like a new signing for the club once he is fully fit and available for selection. He said that Pogba was going to be a part of his plans whenever he regains 100 per cent match level fitness, adding that he is one of the best midfielders in the world.

Pogba's commitment towards United has been questioned time and again. One of the most important questions that arise at this point of time is- will Pogba be able to break into the team with Fred and Scott McTominay forming an amazing midfield partnership in his absence in the past couple of matches that saw United beat Tottenham and Manchester City with a scoreline of 2-1.

Second chance for Pogba?

If Pogba returns to returns to active football soon enough and is able to rediscover his form and play the way he used to at Juventus then he will be playing a crucial role in helping Manchester United establish themselves as one of the contenders for the top four in the league.

The No. 10 position looks like an ideal place for the midfielder to mark his return for the club and bring the much-needed creativity to help boost United's chances of winning the maximum number of their matches.

(With inputs from agencies)