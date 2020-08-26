Lionel Messi To I-League? Gokulam Kerala FC Tease Fans After Barca Legend's Announcement

Lionel Messi made headlines on Tuesday when the Barcelona legend decided to call time on his career at the Camp Nou and announced his intention to leave the club. The Messi transfer news comes in after the Blaugrana's humiliating 8-2 defeat at the hands of the Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinal. The 2020 season marked the first time in five seasons that the club did not win a single trophy, and their repeated failures in the Champions League have forced the Argentine international to take a drastic step.

Also Read: Luis Suarez, Carles Puyol Support Lionel Messi's Decison To Leave Barcelona

Gokulam Kerala FC tease Lionel Messi transfer after Barcelona legend announces intention to leave

With six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi set to seek a transfer away from the Camp Nou, Indian football outfit Gokulam Kerala FC have teased their fans on Twitter. A fan account on Twitter linked the Messi transfer to Gokulam Kerala FC while posting a picture of the Barcelona legend in the Indian football club's colours.

The reigning Durand Cup champions appeased the fans with some banter, suggesting that they will look into the Lionel Messi transfer next Friday, suggesting that a deal is imminent. Fans responded well to Gokulam Kerala FC's post, with one supporter suggesting that Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters are also in with a chance to sign Lionel Messi. The user said that the Barcelona legend will play half a season for the Blasters while playing the other half for Gokulam Kerala FC.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Forcing Barcelona Exit After Ronald Koeman's "privileges Are Over" Comment

Okay. Next Friday 🔊 🤝 https://t.co/nUzwjASnou — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) August 25, 2020

We also signed. Pakuthi season for blasters, matte pakuthi Gokulathinum kallikam. pic.twitter.com/QpXcdM1l1A — Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) August 25, 2020

Lionel Messi contract: Manchester City linked with Messi transfer

The Lionel Messi contract situation at Barcelona is likely to be stumbling block in any potential transfer, with both parties expected to settle the case in court if a mutual agreement is not reached. The Argentine international's contract has a particular clause that allows him to terminate his deal and leave the club on a free.

However, Barcelona argue that the agreement expired on June 10, which means any suitors for a Messi transfer will have to pay his €700 million release clause. Premier League giants Manchester City are known to be monitoring Lionel Messi's situation, with the Barcelona legend also ken to reunite with former manager Pep Guardiola. Messi's current deal expires in 2021, and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly earns a massive €100m-a-year in wages and image rights.

Also Read: Twitter Explodes As Barcelona Reportedly Confirm That Lionel Messi Wants To Leave The Club

Also Read: Inter Milan 'already' Tried To Woo Lionel Messi With Advert Ouside Milan Cathedral

(Image Courtesy: Fanport Twitter)