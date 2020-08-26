Twitter Explodes As Barcelona Reportedly Confirm That Lionel Messi Wants To Leave The Club

The Lionel Messi transfer saga seems to be heading towards an abrupt end with the Argentine not keen on continuing at the Camp Nou. The player has reportedly informed the club that he wishes to leave Barcelona this transfer window, which has reportedly been confirmed by the Catalan giants. The Messi transfer news was enough to leave his fans shellshocked, most of whom expressed their thoughts on Twitter.

Messi transfer: Argentine hands over transfer request

I'm not the biggest fan of leo messi but not seeing him retire in camp nou is the saddest ending of messi's career. saddest moments ever since Ronaldo left Madrid,can't believe his gone ,this is really sad as I've never imagined Barcelona without messi.#MessiQuedate #MessiToCity pic.twitter.com/Y84QczqHwf — tyris (@Kutlwan67076293) August 26, 2020

Barcelona don't deserve the acronym FC anymore. No other player in the history of football has brought so much value to a club than Lionel Messi.He has been so much loyal to his club as well as to his fans. It's very hurtful to see his sorrow. pic.twitter.com/8JdvxwvSQS — pratik jadhav (@pratikj33506291) August 26, 2020

According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, Messi has sent a fax to Barcelona, informing the club that he wants to leave the Camp Nou outfit. The player wants to trigger a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for free at the end of every season. However, negotiations might take place between the two parties because sources state that the special clause expired on June 10. But the season was still very much in progression, which is why there is room for negotiation.

Messi transfer: Twitter explodes with reports of Messi leaving Barcelona

Amid reports of a Messi transfer, Twitter saw a wave of fans expressing their thoughts on the same. Most of the fans on Twitter were critical of the way the club have handled the situation, while some gracefully acknowledged the fact that the Messi transfer will soon materialise and went on to thank the player for his contribution towards the club.

Messi contract runs until 2021

The seriousness of the situation can be comprehended from the fact that Messi will not attend the team's training sessions or the coronavirus tests any more, according to Spanish radio station Onda Cero. Reportedly confirming the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's request to leave the club, the Board of directors have convened an urgent meeting to discuss the same. Meanwhile, the Messi contract with Barcelona runs until 2021, while the Messi value stands at €700 million, as per his release clause.

Carles Puyol hints at Messi transfer on Twitter

Hinting at the Messi transfer, former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol took to Twitter to appreciate and express his gratitude towards the 33-year-old. This tweet saw a response from Messi's teammate Luis Suarez as well, who responded with a 'clap' emoji. Meanwhile, Suarez's contract is also set to be terminated with the arrival of Ronald Koeman.

Respeto y admiración, Leo. Todo mi apoyo, amigo. — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) August 25, 2020

There is still no clarity if Barcelona will initiate any legal action against Messi if he forces a move away from the club on a free transfer. More so, there are no clear favourites to sign the Argentina international, with Juventus and Manchester City also in the race. Pep Guardiola's presence at the Etihad is considered one of the main reasons linking him with a move to the Premier League.

