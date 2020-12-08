I-League Fixtures, Schedule And Fan Reaction As India's Premier Football League Is Back

The much-awaited Hero I-League schedule is finally out. The I-League 2021 season will begin from January 9, 2021, with the games being held behind closed doors in Kolkata and Kalyani, the teams, league staff and matchday personnel will be kept inside a bio bubble for safety against COVID-19 pandemic. The Hero I-League season will be broadcasted live by 1Sports while streaming over the internet will also be available.

I-League debutants Sudeva Delhi FC and newly promoted Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC will get the I-League 2021 season underway at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on January 9, 2021. The I-League fixtures have also revealed that the opening day will see successive kick-offs with the opening game at 2 PM IST will be followed by at 4 PM IST RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC and 7 PM IST Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC game. Both these games are being held at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

The Hero I-League will be played at three venues this season — the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Stadium, the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, and the Kishore Bharati Krirangan and the organisers have announced the I-League fixtures for the first 10 rounds.

Speaking about the announcement CEO Sunando Dhar said,

“We are about to experience a new version of the Hero I-League this time as all the teams will be operating from within the bubble. It will indeed be a unique experience for all the players, coaches and officials involved.”

“Of course, we would have loved to have had fans in the stands, but due to the current circumstances, that would not be possible. I just want to convey to all the fans that we will all be there for each other in spirit. I wish all the teams the best ahead of the tournament,” he asserted.

Fans react to yet another Indian football tournament as I-League schedule is announced.

Indian football fans have another reason for joy, another footballing event is just around the corner and the I-League fixtures are now out too. Fans took to social media to share what they look forward to from a new season.

Love the schedule. This is the way a schedule of a league should be prepared. Not like the way ISL is scheduled — Souvik Das (@souvik_d) December 8, 2020

waiting for kickoff @1SportsInLive expecting good broadcasting from you guys — ð"¢ð"ªð"¬ð"±ð"²ð"· ð"™ð"ªð"­ð"±ð"ªð"¿ âœª (@sachinjadhav64) December 8, 2020

