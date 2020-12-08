NorthEast United Announce Alison Kharsyntiew As New Indian Assistant Manager

Former Shillong Lajong head coach Alison Kharsyntiew has been appointed by NorthEast United FC as the Assistant Coach to the first team. Hailing from Shillong in Meghalaya, Alison is an AFC A-license holder and was a youth coach at Lajong before becoming their senior team coach in 2018. Among Alison Kharsyntiew's major achievements are winning the Shillong Premier League in 2014, U-19 Shillong Premier League in 2015 and U-18 Shillong Premier League in 2017.

The NorthEast United team has the likes of Nim Dorjee, Rakesh Pradhan, Nabin Rabha and Pragyan Gogoi all of whom have been trained by Alison Kharsyntiew and that will be a huge boost. Alison will join the team on the field for the Hero ISL once all precautionary COVID protocol is followed, including a two-week quarantine.

Speaking on his appointment, Coach Alison said, “I am thrilled to take up this role with Northeast United FC and I would like to thank the Club for giving me a chance to work with the first team. I have been following the games this season and am looking forward to work with Coach Gerard Nus in achieving the objectives set out by him and helping the team fight for the championship".

We are delighted to welcome Coach Alison Kharsyntiew to the NEUFC Coaching Setup. Hailing from Meghalaya, Alison will join us as the Indian Assistant Manager to the first team.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/LPa8t9Xqz6 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 6, 2020

Commenting on the development, NorthEast United’s Executive Director Priya Runchal said, “Alison comes to the Club having worked with several youngsters currently playing in the Hero ISL. His accolades are a testament to his ability and his experience in grooming players will be incredibly beneficial for our young squad. We are confident he will add significant value to our coaching setup and help us achieve our goals for the season.”

Gerad Nus knows the quality of their opponents as NorthEast United all set to face Bengaluru FC

Speaking to the media in the pre-match press conference, the Highlanders boss said, “The truth is that Bengaluru won two years ago, the championship. Last year they were in the playoffs, that tells you how good they are. It’s a massive side. I am really concerned about the game tomorrow also because we didn’t have a long time to prepare. We are going to put everything that we have. We are going to fight from the first minute until the last. I am sure we are going to be ready for the challenge no matter what.”

