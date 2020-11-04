IBKS Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Match Preview, UEFA Champions League Live

Quick links:
Manchester United will lock horns with Istanbul Basaksehir at the Fatih Terim Stadium in the Champions League this week. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 4 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our IBKS vs MUN Dream11 prediction, IBKS vs MUN Dream11 team and the probable IBKS vs MUN playing 11.
The Red Devils have won both their group matches so far and have six points while their opponents have lost their first two outings. Manchester United won their opener 2-1 over Paris Saint-Germain and followed it up with a brilliant 5-0 victory against RB Leipzig and are looking to make it three in three.
On the other hand, Istanbul Basaksehir are one of the three clubs are yet to score a goal in the competition and will be without as many as five first-team players and thus go into the game as underdogs. Based on recent from our IBKS vs MUN match prediction is a victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.
Istanbul Basaksehir and Manchester United have not gone head to head in the past and this will be the first meeting between the two sides.
Mehmet Topal
Goalkeeper - de Gea
Defenders - Epureanu, Bolingoli, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw
Midfielders - Mehmet Topal, Bruno Fernandes (VC), Ozcan, van de Beek
Forwards - Demba Ba, Marcus Rashford (C)
