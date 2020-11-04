IBKS Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Match Preview, UEFA Champions League Live

Manchester United will lock horns with Istanbul Basaksehir at the Fatih Terim Stadium in the Champions League this week. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 4 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our IBKS vs MUN Dream11 prediction, IBKS vs MUN Dream11 team and the probable IBKS vs MUN playing 11.

IBKS vs MUN live: IBKS vs MUN Dream11 prediction and preview

The Red Devils have won both their group matches so far and have six points while their opponents have lost their first two outings. Manchester United won their opener 2-1 over Paris Saint-Germain and followed it up with a brilliant 5-0 victory against RB Leipzig and are looking to make it three in three.

On the other hand, Istanbul Basaksehir are one of the three clubs are yet to score a goal in the competition and will be without as many as five first-team players and thus go into the game as underdogs. Based on recent from our IBKS vs MUN match prediction is a victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Last time out in Europe we witnessed an 18-minute hat-trick 🤩



What’s in store for tomorrow tonight? 🤔

@MarcusRashford @OfficialPES pic.twitter.com/ObmSWzkYyD — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 3, 2020

Also Read | LEP Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

IBKS vs MUN live: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

Istanbul Basaksehir and Manchester United have not gone head to head in the past and this will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Also Read | Diogo Jota Overtakes Firmino In 2020 Goal Tally With Stunning Hat-trick Vs Atalanta

IBKS vs MUN Dream11 prediction: Probable IBKS vs MUN playing 11

Istanbul Basaksehir probable 11 - Gunok; Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli; Kahveci, Mehmet Topal, Ozcan; Turuc, Ba, Visca

- Gunok; Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli; Kahveci, Mehmet Topal, Ozcan; Turuc, Ba, Visca Manchester United probable 11 - De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, van de Beek; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Also Read | Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Ferencvaros? Juventus Team News For UCL Clash

IBKS vs MUN live: Top picks for IBKS vs MUN Dream11 team

IBKS vs MUN live: Istanbul Basaksehir top picks

Demba Ba

Mehmet Topal

IBKS vs MUN live: Manchester United top picks

Bruno Fernandes

Marcus Rashford

IBKS vs MUN Dream11 prediction: IBKS vs MUN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - de Gea

Defenders - Epureanu, Bolingoli, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw

Midfielders - Mehmet Topal, Bruno Fernandes (VC), Ozcan, van de Beek

Forwards - Demba Ba, Marcus Rashford (C)

Also Read | Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Could Miss THREE MONTHS Of Next Season

Note: The above IBKS vs MUN Dream11 prediction, IBKS vs MUN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The IBKS vs MUN Dream11 team and IBKS vs MUN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: AP