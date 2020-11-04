Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Ferencvaros? Juventus Team News For UCL Clash

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo sent shockwaves after reports of him testing positive for the novel coronavirus were confirmed by various sources during the international break. The Portuguese footballer went on to miss out some crucial games for club and country, including against Barcelona in the Champions League. He marked his return after a fourth test suggested he was cured of the virus after testing positive thrice before. Ronaldo struck twice on his return against Spezia the previous weekend, exciting the club's biggest fans.

When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back?

Ronaldo returned to the Juventus squad in the Serie A clash against Spezia the past weekend. The 35-year-old missed out on four fixtures for the defending Serie A champions, with the team losing and settling for draws on two occasions each. But his arrival in the squad against Spezia proved to be a major boost for Andrea Pirlo.

Following an even first half with a 1-1 scoreline, Ronaldo was introduced in the game in the second half. With no Cristiano Ronaldo injury complications, the winger had a wider impact on the field, as he bagged the lead for Pirlo within three minutes. He also rounded off the game for his side from the penalty spot later in the game.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?

Ronaldo impressed the club as well as the fans with his scintillating return the previous weekend. With Cristiano Ronaldo injury update confirming complete fitness, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been included in the Matchday squad to face Ferencvaros in the Champions League.

Having started the previous game from the bench citing his return after four matchdays, the Portuguese superstar is expected to start the game this time around. Indeed, Juventus have struggled in his absence, following their 0-2 defeat against Barcelona at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus team news

Despite Ronaldo's availability for the crucial Champions League clash, Pirlo still has some major absentees. Defender Alex Sandro is out with a muscle injury and will return soon. Matthijs de Ligt suffered a major injury at the start of the season and has returned to training. Besides, Merih Demiral faces suspension after being sent off in the previous game.

Image courtesy: Champions League Twitter