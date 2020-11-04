LEP Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

Quick links:
RB Leipzig will be looking to bounce back when they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Red Bull Arena for the Champions League group stage tie. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 4 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our LEP vs PSG Dream11 prediction, LEP vs PSG Dream11 team and the probable LEP vs PSG playing 11.
RB Leipzig will look to bounce back, having faced a 5-0 thrashing by Manchester United at Old Trafford on Matchday 2 of the Champions League and then subsequently going down 1-0 to Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga. On the other hand, Thomas Tuchel's side also suffered an early loss to Manchester United in this competition but bounced back with a victory at Istanbul and beat Nantes 3-0 in Ligue 1.
🎙️ Thomas Tuchel: “It's up to us to show that we are capable of fighting together."#RBLPSG https://t.co/2EucIq0Wa1— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 3, 2020
The two sides have faced each other once in this competition in last year's semi-final. Paris Saint-Germain won the game 3 -0 to advance to the final where they lost to eventual winners Bayern Munich.
The final training before #RBLPSG is underway 🔛— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) November 3, 2020
RB Leipzig probable 11
Gulacsi; Henrichs, Konate, Upamecano, Angelino; Kampl; Sabitzer, Olmo, Nkunku; Poulsen, Forsberg
Paris Saint-Germain probable 11
Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Herrera, Gueye, Paredes; c, Kean, Di Maria
LEP vs PSG live: RB leipzig top picks
LEP vs PSG live: Paris Saint-Germain top picks
Goalkeeper - Navas
Defenders - Konate, Upamecano, Marquinhos, Kimpembe
Midfielders - Di Maria (VC), Paredes, Sarabia, Sabitzer
Forwards - Poulsen, Forsberg (C)
