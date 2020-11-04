LEP Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

RB Leipzig will be looking to bounce back when they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Red Bull Arena for the Champions League group stage tie. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 4 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our LEP vs PSG Dream11 prediction, LEP vs PSG Dream11 team and the probable LEP vs PSG playing 11.

LEP vs PSG live: LEP vs PSG Dream11 prediction and preview

RB Leipzig will look to bounce back, having faced a 5-0 thrashing by Manchester United at Old Trafford on Matchday 2 of the Champions League and then subsequently going down 1-0 to Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga. On the other hand, Thomas Tuchel's side also suffered an early loss to Manchester United in this competition but bounced back with a victory at Istanbul and beat Nantes 3-0 in Ligue 1.

🎙️ Thomas Tuchel: “It's up to us to show that we are capable of fighting together."#RBLPSG https://t.co/2EucIq0Wa1 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 3, 2020

LEP vs PSG live: RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other once in this competition in last year's semi-final. Paris Saint-Germain won the game 3 -0 to advance to the final where they lost to eventual winners Bayern Munich.

LEP vs PSG Dream11 prediction: Probable LEP vs PSG playing 11

RB Leipzig probable 11

Gulacsi; Henrichs, Konate, Upamecano, Angelino; Kampl; Sabitzer, Olmo, Nkunku; Poulsen, Forsberg

Paris Saint-Germain probable 11

Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Herrera, Gueye, Paredes; c, Kean, Di Maria

LEP vs PSG live: Top picks for LEP vs PSG Dream11 team

LEP vs PSG live: RB leipzig top picks

Yussuf Poulsen

Emil Forsberg

LEP vs PSG live: Paris Saint-Germain top picks

Angel Di Maria

Leandro Paredes

LEP vs PSG Dream11 prediction: LEP vs PSG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Navas

Defenders - Konate, Upamecano, Marquinhos, Kimpembe

Midfielders - Di Maria (VC), Paredes, Sarabia, Sabitzer

Forwards - Poulsen, Forsberg (C)

Note: The above LEP vs PSG Dream11 prediction, LEP vs PSG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEP vs PSG Dream11 team and LEP vs PSG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Paris Saint-Germain Twitter