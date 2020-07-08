Ibrahimovic Claims Milan Would Have Won Serie A Had They Signed Him In The Summer

Juventus conceded four goals in a Serie A game for the first time in seven years as an inspired Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan completed a 4-2 out of the Serie A table-toppers. The match saw the return of the Ronaldo vs Ibrahimovic rivalry, and the former Barcelona man earned bragging rights after their latest contest on Tuesday. AC Milan fans were delighted with Ibrahimovic's impact, who scored one and set up another in a vital win over Juventus.

Juventus vs AC Milan highlights: Ibrahimovic believes Rossoneri could have challenged for Serie A title had he joined in the summer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic sealed a sensational return to AC Milan in January and many have credited him with the change in the Rossoneri's fortunes. AC Milan struggled for form in the early stages of the season but have racked impressive wins to remain in contention for the Europa League spots. Ibrahimovic has been hailed as a role model by his AC Milan team-mates and speaking to DAZN after their impressive comeback win over Juventus, the former Manchester United striker said that the Rossoneri would have won the Serie A title had he played for them from the beginning of the 2019-20 season. The former Sweden international joked that he runs AC Milan, and is the president, coach and player of the Serie A outfit, but is only paid as a footballer. Ibrahimovic joined AC Milan on a free transfer after the expiration of his Los Angeles Galaxy contract, and his deal at San Siro expires at the end of the season.

Ibrahimovic says Juventus are lucky he wasn't around & that's why they're winning the Scudetto



"If I was here since the start of the season, AC Milan would've won the league for sure" pic.twitter.com/W05LNAjfVW — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) July 7, 2020

Juventus vs AC Milan highlights: Zlatan Ibrahimovic stars as Rossoneri register come-from-behind win

After a scoreless first half, Juventus came out all guns blazing with Adrien Rabiot scoring a stellar solo goal, before Ronaldo added the second of the game. However, the Old Lady then slipped as Zlatan Ibrahimovic triggered AC Milan's comeback slotting home a 62nd-minute penalty. The former Paris Saint-Germain frontman then turned creator, setting up Franck Kessie for the equaliser, before Ante Rebic put the Rossoneri in front. Ante Rebic then added a fourth with ten minutes to go before the final whistle to complete a memorable come-from-behind win. The win moved AC Milan to fifth in the Serie A table, giving them a great platform to qualify for the Europa League next season.

(Image Credit: AC Milan Instagram)