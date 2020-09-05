ICE Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

Iceland (ICE) take on England (ENG) in the UEFA Nations League at Laugardalsvöllur in Reykjavík, Iceland this week. The ICE vs ENG match will take place on September 5 at 9:30 PM IST. Fans can play the ICE vs ENG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here's a look at our ICE vs ENG Dream11 prediction, ICE vs ENG Dream11 team and ICE vs ENG match preview.

ICE vs ENG live: ICE vs ENG Dream11 prediction and preview

This Group A4 encounter will be the first match of the UEFA Nations League season for the two countries. England finished third last time out in the UEFA Nations League as they beat Switzerland on penalties. Gareth Southgate’s men will be looking to do better as they aim to win the competition. England come into the ICE vs ENG game on the back of convincing wins, as they finished six points clear at the top of Group A in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign. The last time they took the field, they emerged victorious, beating Kosovo 4-0.

Iceland, on the other hand, will be looking to put their poor UEFA Nations League campaign behind. Iceland finished last in their group as they failed to win a match in the competition. Erik Hamren’s side will also be looking to get into a good run of form with the England game, as they are scheduled to resume their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign later this year when they take on Romania in the semi-finals of the qualification playoffs.

Probable ICE vs ENG playing 11

Iceland: Halldorsson; Hermannsson, Arnason, Ingason, Skulason; Sigurdsson, Bjarnason, Trautason, Anderson; Bodvarsson, Sigthorsson

England: Pope; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Keane, Walker; Mount, Rice, Foden; Sterling, Kane, Sancho

ICE vs ENG Dream11 prediction: ICE vs ENG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Halldorsson

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold (VC), Gomez, Walker, Arnason

Midfielders: Mount, A Sigurdsson, Sancho

Forward: Sterling, Kane (C), Sigthorsson

ICE vs ENG Dream11 team top picks

Iceland: Halldorsson, A Sigurdsson. Sigthorsson

England: Sterling, Kane, Alexander-Arnold

ICE vs ENG match prediction

According to our ICE vs ENG match prediction, England will be the favourites to win the match.

Note - The above ICE vs ENG Dream11 match prediction, ICE vs ENG Dream11 team and ICE vs ENG top picks are based on our own analysis. The ICE vs ENG Dream11 team and ICE vs ENG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Football Iceland Instagram, England Instagram