Lionel Messi Still Expected To Join Man City Next Season After Tumultuous Saga Ends

In a rare interview on September 4, Barcelona icon Lionel Messi confirmed that he will be staying at the club this season, ending all speculation of a Messi to Man City transfer in the summer. In an interview with Goal, the Argentine confirmed that he will stay at the Camp Nou, days after he handed in a transfer request. Messi said in a powerful interview that while he wanted to leave, he hasn’t been allowed to do so, indicating that he will stay at the club to avoid a legal battle. Despite announcing that he will stay at Barcelona, Lionel Messi was scathing in his criticism of Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu as he suggested that the management of the club led by Bartomeu is a "disaster".

Also Read: Football Icon Lionel Messi To Stay At FC Barcelona To Avoid Legal Disputes

Messi to Man City transfer may take place next season

Despite Lionel Messi’s decision to stay at Barcelona, reports covering Man City transfer news have suggested that the Cityzens are still on track to sign the attacker next season. Eurosport Spain reported that despite Lionel Messi reluctantly agreeing to stay at Barcelona, Manchester City still expect to bring him in next season. The publication suggested that Man City are confident of successfully negotiating a Messi to Man City deal with the player and his father Jorge, with Pep Guardiola happy to see the matter not being taken to court.

#ManCity expect to sign Lionel Messi next summer when his contract at Barcelona expires. City are still confident of recovering negotiations with Messi and his father, while Pep Guardiola is relieved that there will be no court proceedings with his former club.



[@Eurosport_ES] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) September 4, 2020

Also Read: Man City Transfer News: Club Preparing Offer Of £89.5m Plus 3 Players For Lionel Messi

Barcelona contract may help Messi to Man City deal

With Lionel Messi now in the final year of his contract with Barcelona, the Argentine will be allowed to negotiate a pre-contract agreement from January, which will allow him to leave for free next season. As several news reports covering Man City transfer news have suggested, Lionel Messi will be offered a five-year deal by Man City. The deal will see the forward spend three seasons in England, with the remaining two being spent in the USA with Man City’s sister club New York City FC.

Also Read: Barcelona Transfer News: Liverpool's Wijnaldum Stalls Contract Talks To Join Ronald Koeman

#ManCity, who can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Lionel Messi from January, will offer the Argentine three seasons in England and another two at New York City in MLS.



[@Eurosport_ES] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) September 4, 2020

Media reports indicated that Lionel Messi prefers the move to Manchester City as it provides him with an opportunity to win his seventh Ballon d’Or and challenge for the Champions League. The forward, while speaking exclusively to Goal, reiterated the same desire. During the interview, Lionel Messi talked about competing at the highest level, as he mentioned that it doesn’t matter if you even or lose, but it is important to be competitive in the competition.

Also Read: Barcelona Transfer News: Latest On Jose Gaya, Philippe Coutinho And Lionel Messi

Ever since it was disclosed that Lionel Messi was ready to leave Barcelona, Manchester City have been consistently linked with the star forward. Reports covering Barcelona transfer news have also indicated that a Messi to Man City deal was on the cards this season, with presidential candidate Victor Font admitting that the English club was the ‘top candidate’ to sign Lionel Messi. It has also been suggested that Lionel Messi’s intention to move to Manchester City is driven by a desire to be reunited with Pep Guardiola.

Image Credits: Lionel Messi Instagram