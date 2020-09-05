Sweden Vs France Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, UEFA Nations League Live

Sweden will lock horns with world champions France in the opening encounter of their UEFA Nations League match. Sweeden are in League A after having earned promotion after topping their group in the previous edition of the Nations League. The match is set to take place at the Friends Arena in Stockholm. Sweden vs France is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, 9:15 pm IST. Here are the Sweeden vs France live stream details, the Sweden vs France h2h record and UEFA Nations League preview.

Sweden vs France prediction and match preview

Sweden picked up seven points from their four Group B2 games in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League thereby securing promotion to League A in this edition of the Nations League. Janne Andersson will have a tough task at hand as his side takes on world champions France, but the manager will fancy his side's chances of winning this fixture. Andersson has won six of his last eight games and will be looking at ways to grab all points.

France will look to do well after not having done much in Nations League last time around and will look to dominate the game as they will want all points from this fixture. France have been drawn with UEFA Nations League title holders Portugal and World Cup finalists Croatia in this set. Their next few fixtures, therefore, are bound to get tougher.

Sweden vs France H2H record

Saturday’s contest will be the 22nd meeting between the two teams. In the previous Sweden vs France H2H encounters, France have won 10 of those while Sweden have won six. The remaining five games have ended in a draw. The last Sweden vs France H2H meeting was in 2017 in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers where Sweden picked a victory by defeating France 2-1

Sweden vs France live stream: Possible line-ups

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Helander, Augustinsson; Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Quaison, Berg

France: Lloris; Dubois, Varane, Lenglet, F Mendy; Kante, Sissoko; Martial, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Sweden vs France live stream and Nations League live telecast details

The Sweden vs France encounter will kick off at 9:15 pm IST on September 5. Fans looking to watch Sweden vs France Nations League live in India can do so on the Sony Sports Network. The Sweden vs France live stream will be available Sony LIV.

Sweden vs France live stream: Sweden vs France prediction

Both Sweden and France have been on a good run of form but it has been a while since the national sides have played much football. This match promised to be a great contest. As per our prediction, the world champions will eke a 1-0 win in this game.

