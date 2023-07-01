'My Last Match For The Country..': Sunil Chhetri Clears The Air Around His Retirement

The Indian football team led by Sunil Chhetri seems to look in good rhythm in the ongoing South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023. The Blue Tigers finished at the second spot in group A with two wins and one draw. The team will face Lebanon in the semi-final stage of the tournament.

3 things you need to know

The Indian football team is currently placed at the 100th spot in the FIFA Football team rankings

The Indian football team so far has demonstrated a very attacking style of football in the SAFF Championship 2023

Team's captain Sunil Chhetri has scored five goals in the tournament so far

Sunil Chettri first played for India in the year 2005 and has helped them win the Nehru Cup thrice in 2007, 2009, and 2012. Chhetri has also been the AIFF Player of the Year for a record seven times. The Bengaluru FC legend won the title in the year 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018–19, and 2021–22 respectively.

READ MORE | Manchester United agree £60 million deal with Chelsea for Mason Mount transfer: Reports

Sunil Chhetri gives update on his retirement

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri ahead of the team's SAFF Championship semi-final match against Lebanon has given an update about his retirement plans. Chhetri, 38, has been in excellent rhythm in the ongoing SAFF Championships 2023 and has also scored a hat-trick against Pakistan. Amidst the rumours of his retirement, the Blue Tigers captain has put an end to them and said while addressing the press conference ahead of the semi-final match,

READ MORE | Coach Igor Stimac banned for 2 games, faces fine for red card offence during India-Kuwait match

I don't know when will be my last match for the country. It came out of the fact that I never had long-term goals, I just think about the next match, the next 10 days. It (retirement) may come on a day when maybe I don't want to do it, because there are too many things, and I will be done. Till that time I never think about it.

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has till now played 92 international football matches for his nation and has scored a total of 140 goals. Chhetri is probably one of the best footballers in Indian football history and will also be hoping to take the Blue Tigers to their ninth South Asian Football Federation Championship title.