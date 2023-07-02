'I'm Not Sure Whether He'll Be Happy': Sunil Chhetri Narrates Unheard Virat Kohli Tale

Sunil Chhetri is one of the best footballers in India, as the captain won the Hero Intercontinental Cup with India last month and heads to the SAFF Championship 2023 final after beating Lebanon 4-2 on penalties with India. The 38-year-old striker has been one of the most prolific forwards to ever take to the Indian turf. He shares a great bond with Virat Kohli, the former Indian cricket team captain. Both players are known for their leadership qualities and work ethic on and off the pitch. Talking to the Indian Super League media, Chhetri makes a huge statement about his bond with Kohli.

Sunil Chhetri is the top goalscorer of the SAFF Championship 2023

India will face Kuwait in the SAFF Championship final 2023 on July 4

Virat Kohli will play for India against West Indies on July 12, 2023

Sunil Chhetri has an interesting take on his friendship with Virat Kohli

Indian football captain and all-time leading scorer Sunil Chhetri recently discussed his friendship with cricketer Virat Kohli in an interview with the Indian Super League media. Chhetri noted that their bond transcends sports, covering mutual support, understanding of the demands of being public personalities, and shared laughter. Despite the variety of issues they discuss, Chhetri emphasised the value of their exceptional capacity to understand one another's struggles, forging a valued kinship. The football legend also humorously made reference to their shared love of food, saying that they frequently exchange images of their favourite dishes and salivate over them while missing their favourite Delhi cuisine.

Chhetri emphasised the comfort and camaraderie he enjoys with Kohli and how their chats are full of fun and humour. Contrary to common opinion, their conversations frequently centre on banal topics and ridiculous jokes rather than deep or meaningful ones. Their great connection is built on their same sense of humour, which promotes an upbeat and joyful atmosphere.

"I'm not sure whether he'll be happy that I'm disclosing this, but we chat a lot about a lot of funny stuff."

A special relationship exists between Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli that transcends their respective professional accomplishments. Even though they don't talk every day, they are there for each other when things get tough. Both sportsmen can relate to one another's challenges since they are aware of the tremendous strain that comes with competing at a high level in cricket and football and being a public figure. Chhetri said he was grateful to have someone who fully understood the special difficulties sportsmen confront.

"Having said that, some of the very deep and meaningful chats is what I've had with him. We are not chuddy buddies. It's not that we talk 24/7 every day. There are phases when we won't talk for months. The best part is he understands and I do, but we catch up exactly from where we have we last spoke."

Chhetri and Kohli also appreciate the lighter aspects of their friendship in addition to their profound understanding. They routinely send each other food-related images as they recall the delicious treats from Delhi, where they both grew up. A fun and upbeat atmosphere is created in their relationship by their common appreciation of delicious cuisine and their amusing interactions.

The most cherished conversations between Chhetri and Kohli delve into the profound aspects of their sports careers. These discussions provide a rare opportunity for both athletes to share their experiences and offer support to one another. Chhetri emphasized the significance of having someone who truly comprehends the intricacies and challenges of their athletic journeys, adding a profound and cherished dimension to their friendship.

In general, Sunil Chhetri's interview demonstrates a deep bond between him and Virat Kohli that transcends athletics. Their friendship, founded on humour, support, and shared experiences, provides peace and understanding through tough times. Their bond shows the importance of camaraderie and empathy in building meaningful relationships, not only in athletics but in life in general.