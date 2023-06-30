Former India Cricketer Settles Virat Kohli Vs Steve Smith Debate; 'The GOAT's Bound To...'

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are two of the modern-day greats of cricket, with both cricketers mesmerizing fans with their on-field performances for a decade now. While Kohli is a rank above all, with 75 international centuries in his career across all three formats of the game, Smith has certainly proven to be an undeniable force in Test cricket. On Thursday, the former Aussie skipper registered his 32nd Test century during the second day’s play in the second Ashes 2023 Test against England at Lord's Cricket Ground.

In the process, Steve Smith equalled Steve Waugh’s tally and became the joint second-highest century scorer for Australia in the format. Smith’s knock of 110 runs helped Australia to reach 416 runs in the first innings of the second Test match of the Ashes 2023. As Day two concluded with England on 278/4, the 34-year-old was one of the biggest talking points for the cricketing world on social media.

Indian domestic cricket legend settles the GOAT debate

Indian domestic cricket legend Wasim Jaffer took to his official Twitter handle and shared his views on the GOAT debate. Jaffer said Smith’s talent on the pitch is undeniable if he is given a green pitch to bat on. Jaffer’s tweet read:

If you make a green pitch, the Goat's bound to graze on it! #Ashes2023

On noticing the tweet, Indian cricket fans were quick to put out their reactions. One fan mentioned that Jaffer has finally settled the Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith debate. “Steve Smith along with Joe root are the absolute standard setters in test cricket for the past decade. No one comes remotely close. Kane is the only honorable mention but his away record is average,” the fan added.

Meanwhile, another fan defended the Indian cricket superstar and said, “Seems like u started watching cricket after 2019. Its true that virat has fallen dramatically after 2020. But he was ahead of smith nd root in 2019. Virat still avgs over 50 in Australia and south Africa. England has been difficult for him”.

It is worth noting that earlier this month, Smith smashed a knock of 121 runs against India during the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final.

