India Football Team & Other FC's Share Condolences After Odisha's Triple Train Mishap

The Indian football contingent took their moment to express their condolence on the train accident that took place in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday. Three trains: Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train were involved in a devastating crash. The incident took place on June 2 in one of the country’s most devastating train accidents in recent memory. Express trains got derailed from the tracks at around 7 PM. The catastrophe injured over 900 individuals, including at least 261 deaths recorded so far. Following the disaster, several members of the NDRF and other groups gathered to help rescue casualties from the railway wreckage. Rescuers immediately got to work.

The entire nation showcased its solidarity with the victims of the train catastrophe. Professionals from several sporting sectors conveyed their sympathies after the incident via their social media accounts.

What did the Indian Football teams post about the train accident?

Our thoughts and prayers 🙏 to the families who lost their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/jEMKkaaDPg — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 3, 2023

Indian Football national team sent a heartfelt message expressing condolences for the unfortunate event in Odisha. The message from the Blue Tigers expressed sympathy and expressed hope for peace for everyone affected by the terrible incident.

Following the unfortunate accident, the Indian Super League posted on Twitter to share their grief and offer their condolences.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic train accident that occurred at Balasore, Odisha.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those affected. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qs53LrxR02 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) June 3, 2023

ISL club Odisha FC tweeted “We are devastated to learn of the train accident in Balasore that has taken the lives of many passengers quite tragically. Our condolences go out to the families of the affected. They are in our thoughts and prayers at this hour."

We are devasted to learn of the train accident in Balasore that has taken the lives of many passengers quite tragically.



Our condolences go out to the families of the affected. They are in our thoughts and prayers at this hour. — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) June 2, 2023

Another ISL club Kerala Blasters has tweeted: "The visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha have saddened the whole nation, including us. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy."

The visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha have saddened the whole nation, including us.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) June 3, 2023

The clubs, who are renowned for their outstanding accomplishments in football, showed their compassion and support for the victims of the unfortunate event in the state of Odisha. Their sincere words emphasized the solidarity and compassion that prevails across the sporting world by expressing their deep sympathies and providing support to the affected ones.