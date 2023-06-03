Indian Athletes Express Thoughts And Sympathy Following A Severe Train Disaster In Odisha

India's famous athletes have expressed their concern about the horrific train accident in Odisha. Three trains collided on June 2 in one of the country's most devastating train accidents in recent memory after multiple trains derailed on the rail line in Balasore, Odisha, at around 7 PM. The catastrophe injured over 900 individuals, including at least 261 deaths. Rescuers were spurred into action after the incident, as several members of the NDRF and other organizations gathered in order to rescue victims from the wreckage of the trains.

The entire country has showcased support towards the affected individuals of the train accident. Following the tragedy, athletes from many facets of sport sent their condolences through their social media handles.

What did the Indian athletes say about the Train accident in Odisha?

Indian javelin throw professional and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra expressed condolences on the tragic incident in Odisha in a sincere tweet. Chopra's message conveyed his sympathies and conveyed his hope for peace for those affected by the unfortunate event.

Woke up to read the news of the horrific tragedy in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of everyone affected. Om shanti. 🙏🏻 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 3, 2023

Sania Mirza, a renowned tennis star, also shared her grief over the devastating train accident in Odisha. Mirza's words reflected her sorrow and her wishes for strength and support to be extended to the victims and their loved ones during this difficult time.

So saddened to hear about the devastating train accident in Odhisa . My thoughts and prayers with the people and their families .strength and prayers 🙏🏽 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 3, 2023

Eminent kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat took to Twitter to express his sorrow and offer his condolences for the casualties caused by the train accident. Sherawat's message expressed his genuine empathy and his hope that the affected individuals and their families find the strength to cope with the tragedy.

These athletes, who are renowned for their outstanding accomplishments in their respective sports, showed their sympathy and support for the victims of the unfortunate occurrence in Odisha. Their sincere words emphasized the solidarity and compassion that exist across the sporting world by expressing their deep sympathies and providing support to those affected.