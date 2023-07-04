India will defend their title against Kuwait in the SAFF Championship 2023, against one of the teams that competed for the first time, made it to the final, and will be vying for their first-ever SAFF Cup. Sunil Chhetri's team has been invincible at home for a long time, despite the fact that the Indian football following has grown in recent years. India won the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 last month and will try to maintain its lead in the SAFF competition.

3 Things You Should Know

India won eight SAFF Championships

In 1993, the first SAFF Cup was held in Lahore, Pakistan

The last match of the following teams ended in a draw 1-1

Here is everything you need to know about India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship Final.

Where is India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship Final being played?

The SAFF Championship final between India and Kuwait will be held in Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

When will India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship Final begin?

The SAFF Cup final between India and Kuwait will commence at 7:30 p.m. IST on 4 July.

How to watch India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship Final in India?

The final between India and Kuwait in the SAFF Championship can be seen live on DD Sports, not DD Bharati. The match will begin at 7:30 p.m. IST on Tuesday.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship Final in India?

The SAFF Championship final between India and Kuwait will be streamed live on FanCode. Football fans would have to pay a membership fee of 25 rupees per match to watch the game. The game will begin on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. IST.

What are the team updates for India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final 2023?

Kuwait is prepared to face the clash with their entire squad, as no injuries have been registered. India, on the other hand, will be without their head coach after he was sent off against Kuwait in the group round. Igor Stimac received his second red card of the competition. Rahim Ali will be absent from the match due to suspension, while Sandesh Jhingan will rejoin the squad for the much-anticipated final.