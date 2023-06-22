The Age-defying Superstar Of Indian Football Sunil Chhetri Continues To Be The Talisman

Why you’re reading this: Sunil Chhetri is arguably the greatest footballer that Indian football team has ever produced. With his surreal hat trick against arch-rivals Pakistan in the SAFF Championship 2023 group stage match on Wednesday, the skipper proved that age is just a number.

3 things you need to know

Sunil Chhetri has scored in all the last 4 finals that he has played for India

Chhetri scored a goal in the final of the Hero Continental Cup 2023

The Indian football captain made his India debut in 2005 in an India vs Pakistan fixture

A name that needs no introduction

India's talismanic captain, Sunil Chhetri, has etched his name in the records of Indian football history. With an illustrious career which spans for over a decade, Chhetri emerged as one of the greatest footballers to have donned the Indian jersey. He has shattered records, showcased exceptional skills, and become an inspiration for aspiring footballers across the country. Let us delve into the remarkable journey of Sunil Chhetri, the man who redefined Indian football.

The Super Striker

Chhetri's ability to score goals is unsurpassed in Indian football, having netted 90 goals in 138 games. On the list of top international goal scorers, he is thirteen goals behind Lionel Messi, who currently holds the third position as Cristiano Ronaldo soars on the top. With his incredible achievement, Chhetri surpasses football greats like Malaysia's Mokhtar Dahari. Only 15 of the 90 goals that Chhetri has scored for India have came through penalties.

Consistency at the pinnacle

Chhetri's ascent to fame started in June 2005 when he scored against Pakistan on his international debut. He remained an essential part of the Indian football squad ever since, as he consistently showcased his talent on a global scale. Chhetri holds the distinction of being the first Indian to gain a spot in the top ten international goal-scorers list owing to his exceptional stability and determination.

Sunil Chhetri's Club Success

Chhetri has had amazing success at the club level in addition to his accomplishments with the national squad. He has around 140 goals in his career while playing for notable clubs like Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mumbai City FC. Chhetri's potential has also been acknowledged internationally; he spent time with the Sporting Club Portugal in 2012–13 and the Kansas City Wizards in 2010. His longest and most successful relationship was with Bengaluru FC, where he made an enduring impression.

Sunil Chhetri's Awards and Honors

Sunil Chhetri's achievements extend beyond the football field. He has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, exemplifying his impact on Indian football. The Arjuna Award in 2011, Padma Shri Award in 2019, and Khel Ratna Award in 2021 stand as testaments to his remarkable contributions. Chhetri has also secured multiple individual honours, including AIFF Player of the Year and FPAI Indian Player of the Year.

Glory with the National Football Team

Chhetri's success has been intertwined with the Indian football team's triumphs. He has played a pivotal role in securing victories in major tournaments such as the AFC Challenge Cup, SAFF Championship, Nehru Cup, Intercontinental Cup, and the recent Tri-Nation Series. His leadership and exceptional performance have propelled the Indian team to new heights, earning him accolades and adulation from fans across the country.

Sunil Chhetri's Records

The numbers speak for themselves when it comes to Chhetri's impact on the Indian football team. With 138 appearances, he holds the record for the most international appearances for India. Additionally, his 90 international goals make him the highest-scoring Indian player of all time. Sunil Chhetri's remarkable record of 21 goals in the SAFF Championship and 19 goals in AFC Competitions highlight his consistent dominance on the continental stage.

An Everlasting Legacy

Recognizing his incredible talent and contributions, Sunil Chhetri was honoured as an inductee in the AFC Cup All-time XI for strikers in 2021. This accolade solidifies his status as one of the finest strikers in Asian football history. Beyond stats and achievements, Chhetri has left a lasting impact as a role model and an inspiration for emerging football players in India.

Beyond his accomplishments on the pitch, Chhetri has had an influence on the sport. He has been an outspoken supporter of the growth of football in India and is continuously working to raise the game's bar. He has won the hearts of his supporters and earned a great deal of respect from both his colleagues and rivals due ot his passion and determination.

Off the pitch, Chhetri exemplifies professionalism, humility, and a tenacious work ethic. He provides an example for younger players by highlighting the value of self-control, perseverance, and ongoing development. His ability to inspire and lead the Indian national team has been important in developing a winning attitude and a sense of camaraderie among the players.

Chhetri, 38 years old, still plays football at a high level and defies the odds. He continues to be a vital member of the Indian national team, setting an excellent example for his colleagues and motivating them to achieve bigger things. Every time he gets onto the pitch, his desire for success and his devotion to the sport is obvious.