India Vs Myanmar Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Tri-nation Series Football Match

India Football Team: With the ISL season over, the Indian national football team has reconvened to start an international stint again. The Blue Tigers have travelled to Imphal and they will take on Myanmar in the opener of the tri-nation cup. This friendly encounter will be India's first international game in 2023.

The excitement to see the Indian tigers roaring again together at the football field will be peaking as fans haven't seen the team grace the field since September 2022. Thus, with the tri-nation series featuring India set to start today, there is a huge buzz among Indian football team enthusiasts. India will take on Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic in a six-day international friendly tournament, and for that, today Team India and Myanmar will be carrying out the kick-off duties. With India far ahead in the FIFA rankings, the match could give birth to the likelihood of youngsters getting the opportunity. However, could not take the opposition lightly as they haven't won a match in over a year and a slight complacency could bring embarrassment to the fore.

While thousands of fans will be present at the Khuman Lampak Stadium this evening, as fans who would be wanting the catch the action from a distance of miles, you can catch the match live through television broadcast and streaming service. Here are the details regarding when and where to watch India vs Myanmar and India vs Myanmar live streaming.

When and where will the India vs Myanmar Tri-Nation International match kick off?

The India vs Myanmar Tri-Nation International match will kick off at 6:00 PM IST on Wednesday, March 22, at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal Manipur.

How can I watch India vs Myanmar Tri-Nation International match in India?

The India vs Myanmar Tri-Nation International match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD TV channels in India.

How can I watch the India vs Myanmar Tri-Nation International match online?

The India vs Myanmar Tri-Nation International match will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Myanmar playing XI (Predicted)

India playing XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra; Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Das; Manvir Singh.

Myanmar playing XI: Kyaw Zin Phyo; Hein Phyo Win, Ye Min Thu, Thina Htet Aung, Nanda Kyaw; Lwin Moe Aung, Wai Lin Aung, Kyaw Min Oo; Aung Kaung Mann, Hein Htet Aung, Aung Thu.