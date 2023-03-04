'Is This How You Want Indian Football To Be Depicted Globally?': Kerala Blasters Slammed

Following Sunil Chhetri's controversial goal that led to the walkout of Kerala Blasters players from the ISL encounter against Bengaluru FC, opinions have spiraled across the Indian football community. While some have come in support of the referee's decision to award the goal, many did not find the nature of the goal legitimate. Since the instance, Twitter space has continuously been gathering the takes of the football community, and one such came from the handle of Parth Jindal, who is the owner of the Bengaluru FC franchise.

Jindal was apparently livid with the walkout of Kerala Blasters and expressed his anger with the ISL side's act on social media. He wrote, "Are you serious @KeralaBlasters is this how you want this game and our league and Indian football to be depicted globally? Is this how you want all your thousands of fans to remember this team and this manager? This is a disgrace - congratulations to@bengalurufc - semis!"

Other reactions on Kerala Blasters walkout

Following Jindal's comment, English footballer Peter Hartley also presented his view on the matter. Using Twitter as a medium, Hartley wrote, "The decision Kerala blasters made to walk off the pitch during a game is completely unprofessional and does not stand the @IndSuperLeague in good light. It opens the door for teams to follow suit if they don’t agree with a decision in the future. if not dealt with accordingly."

After Hartley, television presenter Joe Morrision also exhibited his stance. While giving a reply to a Tweet, Morrision wrote, "It wasn’t brave at all. Brave would have been to walk off with your team 3-0 up and forfeit the game!! Brave would have been to call out the referee AFTER every match this season and take the fines/suspensions ……this was not brave!"

The flow of opinions did not stop there, as next it was the turn of former Leicester City and Kerala Blasters player Iain Hume to give his take on the matter. Hume wrote, "I’m not arguing that the decision may seem/be contentious. But the hard work put in to get to the playoffs shouldn’t be thrown away in the blink of an eye. Play out the game ‘under protest’ and then make a scene afterwards. Refereeing DOES need to improve though!"