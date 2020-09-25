Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Crowned AIFF Player Of The Year, First GK Since Subrata Paul To Win

Indian football team custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and women's team midfielder Sanju were awarded the AIFF (All India Football Federation) Men's Footballer of the Year Award and the AIFF Women’s Footballer of the Year Award respectively for the 2019-20 season. AIFF announced the awards on September 25 as wishes poured in for the standout duo.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu crowned AIFF Player of the Year

This is the first time Gurpreet Singh Sandu has received this prestigious award and, in the process, makes him the second Indian goalkeeper after Subrata Paul in 2009 to be named as the AIFF Player of the Year. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was crowned the POTY based on votes from Indian Super League and I-League club coaches.

It took a little longer than I thought it would, to gather my thoughts on being named AIFF Player of the Year 2019-20. While this award has my name inscribed on it, what it should have is a list. pic.twitter.com/Qzjhp6gjtB — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) September 25, 2020

The shot-stopper was in fine form for Bengaluru FC as they made it to the playoffs last season. In 19 matches, he conceded just 14 goals and made 49 saves. The men's AIFF Player of the Year was also in great form the previous year and won the Arjuna Award for his stellar efforts. Speaking about the achievement, Gurpreet Singh Sandu said on Twitter: “There was always a desire to reach this point and this is an Award which I have always looked up to. Sunil Chettri, he has won it so many times and I have always thought when I can be worthy enough to win it.”

The Indian football team goalkeeper also thanked the Federation and said: “Huge thanks go to AIFF and everyone who has supported and helped me relentlessly to help me achieve this today. Garnering the all-important draw against Asian Champions Qatar in Doha, eleven clean sheets in the last Hero Indian Super League edition, winning the Golden Glove award could not have been possible without the team.”

Congratulations @GurpreetGK, @AnirudhThapa, Sanju and Ratanbala for winning the AIFF awards. Well done, girls and boys!



Wish you all the best for the upcoming season. My best wishes are always with you. 👍🏻#IndianFootball #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/0RMKRCNs4u — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) September 25, 2020

AIFF Player of the Year Gurpreet Singh Sandhu all praise for Federation

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu then thanked the jury who selected him as the AIFF Player of the Year, making him only the second goalkeeper after Subrata Pual to win this prestigious award. Chennaiyin FC's Anirudh Thapa won the AIFF Emerging Player of the Year award for his great displays with both the club as well as the national side. In the women's team, national team midfielder, Sanju was selected as the winner for the AIFF Player of the Year while Ratanbala Devi was adjourned winner of the 2019-20 Emerging Women’s Footballer of the Year Award.

Image Credits: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Twitter