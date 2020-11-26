Indian Skipper Virat Kohli Offers His Last Respects To Soccer 'Genius' Diego Maradona

Indian skipper Virat Kohli came forward to offer his last respects to football legend Diego Maradona who passed away after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday. He was 60.

'We've lost a genius'

Ahead of Team India's first ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Virat took some time off from a rigorous practice session to remember one of the finest players to have played football at the highest level.

"It's obviously a very sad day for football but it's a very sad day for sports in general because we have lost the 'Genius'. We have lost someone who's inspired people across generations and across walks of life- not just sport, across many sports and so many people in their lives as well", said Kohli while speaking in a video that was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. "People are mesmerised watching him play and that's something that only happens to a very few and he was one of them. Pure genius with what he did and it's a void that can't be filled as some of the football greats had have already said and I totally, totally agree with that", the Indian captain added.

"We've lost a genius."#TeamIndia captain @imVkohli on the passing away of football legend Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/olK3jtcE9T — BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2020

Passionate fans crowd the streets of Buenos Aires to catch a glimpse of their late hero

Meanwhile, Argentina has declared three days of national mourning in memory of the 1986 World Cup winner. The mobs had gathered on the streets of the nation's capital i.e. Buenos Aires to catch a glimpse of the legendary footballer who had led them to that famous World Cup triumph in 1986. The passionate fans are trying their level best to take one last look at one of their late national icons in tight security where officials are directing the visitors to maintain social distance in order to avoid overcrowding.

READ: Ind Vs Aus 2020: India Get Electronic Replacement For 'throwdown Specialist' D Raghavendra

Can India rediscover their rhythm in the 50-overs format?

Team India will be seen in action for the first time in almost nine months when they lock horns with the five-time world champions at the Sydney Cricket Ground this Friday. The Men In Blue had suffered a 3-0 whitewash in New Zealand earlier this year and they would be hoping to rediscover their rhythm in the 50-overs format by getting the better of the Aaron Finch-led side in their own backyard.

