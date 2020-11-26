Ind Vs Aus 2020: India Get Electronic Replacement For 'throwdown Specialist' D Raghavendra

Ahead of the 1st India vs Australia ODI, Team India will be missing a key member of the side. The person in question is not one of the big-name players like Rohit Sharma or Ishant Sharma, it is in fact, India's 'throwdown specialist' - D Raghavendra. Raghavendra, better known as Raghu among the staff and players on the team, tested positive for coronavirus in his hometown of Bangalore last month. It now seems that Raghu may not be able to join the Men in Blue for another couple of weeks.

#TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli getting batting ready ahead of the first ODI against Australia

Ind vs Aus 2020: Throwdown specialist D Raghavendra still COVID positive?

Raghu joined the Indian men's cricket team support staff in 2011. In 2014, he was promoted to the post of 'training assistant' for the England tour. Since then, Raghavendra has taken on a one-of-a-kind position on the Indian team as the 'throwdown specialist'. His ability to throw the ball at immense speeds of above 150 km/h has made him an invaluable asset to the team when preparing to face dangerous pace bowling sides like the one they are set to face in Australia tomorrow.

In a recent Instagram Live video, skipper Virat Kohli lavished praise on Raghu, crediting him with India's improved performance against fast bowling. “I believe the improvement this team has shown while playing fast bowling since 2013 has been because of Raghu. After playing Raghu in nets, when you go into the match, you feel there is a lot of time,” remarked Kohli. Raghu was also on the receiving end of high praise from MS Dhoni.

After being allowed to fly to Australia, Raghu apparently returned another positive test (which reports claim was a false positive) during his 14-day mandatory quarantine. He will not be allowed to join the team anytime soon. In his absence, the team has had to make do with the “wanger” thrower, a bowling simulation device.

India's tour of Australia 2020 schedule

The Ind vs Aus 2020 limited-overs matches are set to begin tomorrow. The series will consist of 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is followed by the Border-Gavaskar Test series. The first Test is scheduled to begin December 17 with a pink-ball day-night Test in Adelaide - also the only Test which will feature captain Virat Kohli. This will be followed by the historic Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, the slightly pushed back, New Year’s Test in Sydney, and the last Test match in Brisbane.

