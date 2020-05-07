Andres Iniesta Calls Up Two Children Conceived After Epic Chelsea Vs Barcelona 2009 Clash

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta celebrated the 11th anniversary of his iconic goal against Chelsea in the 2009 Champions League with two kids who were conceived after the epic game. Iniesta scored for Barcelona at Stamford Bridge to secure a spot in the final for Barcelona the Champions League that year.

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Iniesta goal vs Chelsea seals Champions League final berth

The second leg of the Champions League clash was played at Stamford Bridge on May 6, 2009, after a goalless first-leg draw at Camp Nou. Chelsea's Michael Essien scored the opener for Chelsea nine minutes into the game. However, it was Andres Iniesta who rose to the occasion that night.

Barcelona were on the verge of elimination with a 1-0 aggregate score with the clock ticking in the 90th minute. Just then, Barcelona star Lionel Messi moved in the penalty area to find an unmarked Iniesta looming outside the box. Andres Iniesta, making no mistake, struck the ball into the net as the Stamford Bridge fell silent. Barcelona went on to win the tie, with wild celebrations in the Catalan locker room.

Love this. Andres Iniesta’s goal at Stamford Bridge caused a spike in the birth rate in Catalonia. So today, to mark the anniversary, he’s phoning up some of “his” kids to say happy birthday. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) May 6, 2020

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Barcelona recorded a spike in births nine months post Iniesta's heroics

Nine months later, the celebration after that Iniesta goal vs Chelsea had a rather unexpected result. Maternity hospitals in Barcelona informed the local media that they were unable to meet the demand amid a spike in the birth rate in the city. On Wednesday, Andres Iniesta posted a video on Twitter, in which he is seen speaking to two children who were born in January 2010, nine months after the iconic Chelsea vs Barcelona clash.

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Andres Iniesta speaks to children

Para celebrar el aniversario de un gol muy especial, he llamado a unos amigos para compartir un momento inolvidable y muy familiar... 😉 @FCBarcelona 🔴🔵 #Iniestazo pic.twitter.com/ra3I1pdUTM — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) May 6, 2020

In the video, Andres Iniesta is seen asking one of the children named Ignacio if he was aware of the iconic goal in the Chelsea vs Barcelona clash, to which Ignacio replied in the affirmative while also lauding the stunning strike from the midfielder. Ignacio's mother Andrea Barri told Iniesta that she found out about her pregnancy just before she was travelling to watch the final against Manchester United. Josep Enric, the second boy who Iniesta spoke with, claimed that the Spaniard was his favourite footballer ever along with Gerard Pique.

