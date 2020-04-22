Barcelona Great Andres Iniesta Reveals Fighting Depression Post Dani Jarque's 2009 Death

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has revealed that the midfielder suffered severe depression after his best friend Dani Jarque's death. In his upcoming documentary The Unexpected Hero, Iniesta recalls his darkest days when he could only live one day at a time. Andres Iniesta's friend Dani Jarque, who played for Espanyol, died of a heart attack in 2009, the same year Barcelona lifted the Champions League title under Pep Guardiola.

Andres Iniesta depression: Barcelona legend reveals tumultuous 2009 period

The year 2009 was one of celebration and history for FC Barcelona after the Catalan giants lifted the famous treble under manager Pep Guardiola. However, amidst all the celebration and euphoria, Andres Iniesta reveals he was suffering from severe depression after the death of his friend and Espanyol captain Dani Jarque. The former Spanish international in his documentary reveals that he just "waited for nights" so he could rest after taking medication. The Barcelona legend added that while he was struggling to cope up with depression, he never missed training and took things one day at a time.

Andres Iniesta depression: Iniesta praises wife for support

Andres Iniesta has showered praise on his wife for staying by his side during his darkest hours. The World Cup winner revealed that his wife Anna Oritz, who was his girlfriend back in 2009, stayed at his parent's house or nights to make him feel better. The Barcelona legend added that he is thankful to all the people who helped him battle the period of depression. The time LaLiga champion added that he is happy to help people suffering from depression and shares his experiences with complete honesty.

Andres Iniesta depression: Dani Jarque death

Espanyol central defender Dani Jarque spent his entire playing career at Espanyol before his ill-timed death in 2009. Jarque was found dead in his hotel room in Florence, Italy during Espanyol's pre-season. Jarque had been named captain just a month prior to his death and his girlfriend was seven months pregnant at the time of his death. The Dani Jarque death cause was cited as a heart attack.

