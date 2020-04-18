Barcelona Legend Andres Iniesta Says Golden Generation Of La Masia Cannot Be Replicated

2010 World Cup winner and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta believes that the golden generation of La Masia can never be replicated. Iniesta along with La Masia graduates Victor Valdes, Xavi, Carles Puyol, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Gerrard Pique formed a strong team that dominated world football under the managerial reign of current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Andres Iniesta, who currently plies his trade for Vissel Kobe in Japan, is currently in Spain with his family as the J League is suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Lionel Messi-Neymar Reunion Possible At Barcelona, Says Ex-vice President Emili Rousaud

Andres Iniesta believes golden Barcelona's golden La Masia generation won't be repeated

Speaking to The Guardian, Andres Iniesta spoke in length about his time at Barcelona, his exit and the current coronavirus crisis. With clubs forced into financial crisis and the Barcelona board's civil war, the Catalan giants might cast their eye on the La Masia, which built the foundations for the club's success in the 2000s. Andres Iniesta reckons that the golden generation of the La Masia won't be repeated; however, he adds that it doesn't necessarily mean it will get worse in terms of how the club fares. Among the current squad, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Gerrard Pique were part of the famous La Masia generation which also had the likes of Xavi, Iniesta, Valdes and Puyol, while Pedro also played an instrumental role in Pep Guardiola's Barcelona side. Since then only Sergi Roberto has been able to stake a regular place in the squad with Sergi Samper, Abel Ruiz and Carles Perez sold, while the emergence of Ansu Fati is a sign of hope for the lost La Masia tradition.

Also Read: Andres Iniesta Brushes Off Retirement Plans Amid Crisis, Aims To prolong His Career

Andres Iniesta reveals Xavi, Valdes could return to Barcelona

Speaking to The Guardian about La Masia, Andres Iniesta reveals that former players could return to 'coincide' at Barcelona again. Iniesta adds that during their era 'lived with the club' as they got into the first team and playing for 10, 12, 15 years, before becoming captains. He added that as young footballer coaching is essential and his teammates who have risen through La Masia and had a long career at Camp Nou have a big plus and can come in and help the newer generation. When quizzed about whether Andres Iniesta would return, he said that he would love to return but it would ultimately depend on what capacity he's offered.

Also Read: Former Barcelona Star Javier Mascherano Rooting For Neymar Return, Wants 'MSN' Reunited

Also Read: Lionel Messi Can Win You Every Game: Mario Balotelli Heaps Praise On Barcelona Star