INT Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Inter Milan will host Barcelona at the San Siro in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 (Wednesday, December 11 according to IST). The match will be played at 1.30 AM (IST). Let us look at the match preview, schedule, top picks and other details for the match.

The 2️⃣0️⃣ summoned for the trip to Milan! pic.twitter.com/CD2OmOf8Ij — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 9, 2019

INT vs BAR Match Preview

During the previous clash between the two clubs played on Matchday 2, Barcelona hosted Inter Milan at the Camp Nou. The match ended in Barcelona’s favour, with striker Luis Suarez scoring twice to overturn Lautaro Martinez’s second-minute strike. Barcelona are leading the group with 3 wins in 5 games. They have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Inter are second in the group with 2 wins in 5 games. They need a win against Barcelona in order to qualify for the next round, as Borussia Dortmund are also tied on equal points.

INT vs BAR Match Schedule

Venue: San Siro

Date: December 10, 2019 (December 11 according to IST)

Time: 1.30 AM (IST)

INT vs BAR Top Picks

Barcelona will be without their star Lionel Messi, who has been rested after he recently scored a hat-trick against RCD Mallorca following his 6th Ballon d’Or win. Luis Suarez has been sharp in front of the goal for the Catalans. Inter will be hoping to see the pairing of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez to create havoc for Barcelona’s defence.

INT vs BAR Probable line-ups

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Diego Godin, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Antonio Candreva, Matias Vecino, Marcelo Brozovic, Borja Valero, Cristiano Biraghi, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona: Neto Murara, Sergi Roberto, Jean-Clair Todibo, Clement Lenglet, Junior Firpo, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann

INT vs BAR Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Sergio Busquets

Vice-captain: Diego Godin

INT vs BAR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Diego Godin, Clement Lenglet, Milan Skriniar, Sergi Roberto

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Rakitic

Forwards: Luis Suarez, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

INT vs BAR Dream11 Match Prediction

Inter Milan will give everything in the match, as they are desperately in need of a win to qualify for the knockout stages. Inter are likely to win with a 2-0 scoreline.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.